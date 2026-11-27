As the New York Knicks navigate their title defense, the front office is already surveying the trade market for frontcourt reinforcements. The reigning champs have been in need of a backup center since Mitchell Robinson walked in free agency. But the latest updates take on a new color with Karl-Anthony Towns’ long-term future still unresolved.

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Speaking on The Putback, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley outlined when trade talks are expected to accelerate and identified two Eastern Conference centers: Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl and Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner as names to watch.

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With New York relying on veteran Andre Drummond and James Wiseman behind Towns after losing Mitchell Robinson in free agency last offseason, the backup center position has emerged as a clear area to monitor. According to Begley, serious trade discussions will begin once offseason signees become trade-eligible on December 15.

“Now, for the Knicks, are they looking to upgrade at the backup center position? I don’t know,” Begley said. “I know that, you know, just like again, every team at this point in the year, you’re just doing your homework, seeing what’s out there, what’s available. And those are just kind of informal conversations that will pick up December 15th, and that’s the date where free agents who signed in the offseason become trade-eligible. That’s always when things start to heat up. So I think it’s too early to say at the moment.”

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He also named a young Knicks guard as a valuable trade chip.

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“We haven’t even talked about Tyler Kolek, which was a mistake because he’s played very well, too. You talk about trade value. He’s done nothing but increase his in my mind.”

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Begley pointed to both Toronto and Brooklyn that New York will observe for trade potential, even if neither target represents a flawless schematic match.

“The interesting thing to me is, you know, you look at a situation in Toronto, and I’ve heard that, you know, Jakob Poeltl has drawn interest and will continue to draw interest as a possible trade target out of the Raptors,” Begley continued. “And then you look across the river, Brooklyn Nets. I’m sure that they’ll be active in terms of conversations on their veterans struggling so far this year. Moe Wagner, eligible December 15th. I’m sure that they will get phone calls on Wagner. They’re not trying to trade him or anything like that, but I do think they’ll get calls, and obviously if you’re the Nets, you have to listen just as they would on any player. But I think Wagner in particular, there’s going to be some interest there.”

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While he tempered the fanbase’s expectations, he concluded, “So, the bigs, not saying that either of those two would be a perfect fit for the Knicks, but the bigs, the market should be there for New York.”

New York’s urgency to solidify its center rotation comes against the backdrop of stalled contract extension talks with Karl-Anthony Towns. Before the start of the 2026–27 season, the Knicks suspended extension negotiations with Towns, as well as Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek. But tensions between KAT and the front office built up before that.

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As previously reported by Begley, New York’s four-year offer of roughly $200 million fell $76 million short of the four-year, $276 million maximum extension he is eligible to sign.

“He has earned an extension, whatever the final number ends up being. He has earned more than the Knicks’ last offer before negotiations broke down, which reportedly started between $45 million and $50 million over four years. The question is how far the Knicks are willing to go and whether they want to offer more,” Begley said.

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Towns, who holds a $61 million player option for the 2027–28 season, has only strengthened his leverage through the first month of the season. Leading the league in rebounding at 13.6 boards per game while averaging 21.2 points and shooting 41.7% from three-point range, the 31-year-old center has anchored the defending champions despite New York’s strict reluctance to cross the second apron ahead of Jalen Brunson’s upcoming extension.

Begley previously warned on The Putback that if Towns declines his player option next summer and enters unrestricted free agency, where cap-space suitors like the Golden State Warriors loom, the Knicks would risk losing him outright.

Given those second-apron constraints, acquiring a lower-cost rotational center before the February deadline is even more critical. Beyond Poeltl and Wagner, the Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser is a developmental option, should the team pivot toward rebuilding after forfeiting draft picks in the Aspiration fallout.

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Whether New York pursues an efficient veteran like Poeltl, a floor-spacing option like Wagner, or a younger rookie-scale target, December 15 will mark the start of the Knicks’ frontcourt search.