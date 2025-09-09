Knicks Rumor: Jalen Brunson & Co Eye Major EuroBasket Talent to Fix Last Season’s Woes

The New York Knicks are coming off a season where they showed flashes of brilliance but ultimately fell short in the playoffs. Injuries, depth issues, and a lack of frontcourt flexibility left gaps that opponents exploited when it mattered most. Now, as the team looks to build on its strengths, one unexpected name is emerging in trade talks and scouting reports—a EuroBasket standout whose performance has NBA teams sitting up and taking notice.

Enter Roman Sorkin. The Israeli big man’s performances with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Israeli national team at EuroBasket 2025 have sent ripples through the basketball world. Knicks sources, along with interest from Portland and Miami, suggest that Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ front office are seriously eyeing Sorkin as a possible solution to their depth concerns.

Roman Sorkin’s journey to NBA consideration is one built on perseverance and consistent improvement. Born in Minsk, Belarus, and raised in Ashdod, Israel, Sorkin honed his craft through college basketball at Oregon before going undrafted in 2018. Since then, he’s built a decorated career overseas, earning MVP honors, league titles, and All-Israeli League recognition—all while becoming one of the EuroLeague’s top big men.

His 2024-25 campaign with Maccabi Tel Aviv was exceptional. Averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, with shooting splits of 52.4% from two-point range, 38.2% from three, and 80.6% from the free-throw line, he emerged as a versatile scoring threat. His ability to stretch the floor while playing physically inside is precisely what teams like the Knicks need.

But it’s his EuroBasket 2025 showing that turned heads. Across four games in the group stage, Sorkin averaged 17.5 points on a blistering 60% shooting, including an eye-popping 71.9% inside the arc. He contributed nearly five rebounds and maintained a steady offensive efficiency rating of 17.3. His standout performance came against Iceland, where he scored 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting, dominating both inside and beyond the arc. That game alone cemented him as one of the tournament’s most efficient bigs.

Why Jalen Brunson & The Knicks Are Watching Closely

The Knicks’ playoff run in 2025 was promising but incomplete. With star guard Jalen Brunson leading the charge, the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals, yet injuries to key frontcourt players exposed vulnerabilities. Mitchell Robinson, the team’s defensive anchor, battled fitness issues that limited his availability, and the team lacked reliable depth behind him and Karl-Anthony Towns.

That’s where Roman Sorkin enters the picture. At 6’10” and around 230 pounds, Sorkin’s size and versatility align perfectly with the Knicks’ needs. He can play both power forward and center, offer floor spacing with his three-point shot, and provide scoring in the pick-and-pop scenarios that Towns thrives in. His 85.7% free-throw accuracy also suggests he can hold his own in late-game situations.

According to sources, Jalen Brunson’s camp and Knicks executives have been tracking Sorkin’s progress closely, intrigued by how his skills could complement their current roster. With only one or two roster spots available, and limited cap space—restricted to a veteran minimum and a rookie contract—the Knicks are likely looking for a cost-effective, high-upside option.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

More importantly, Sorkin’s experience in high-pressure games in the EuroLeague suggests he can transition into the NBA’s intensity, even if some adjustments are needed to match the athleticism and speed of elite competitors.

Coach Tom Thibodeau’s system emphasizes toughness, defense, and efficient scoring. Sorkin’s numbers—while modest in blocks and steals—still reflect the kind of gritty, team-first mentality that aligns with the Knicks’ culture. His field goal percentage, particularly inside the arc, offers offensive stability, while his ability to knock down 3-point shots at a respectable clip adds spacing for playmakers like Jalen Brunson.

Defensively, while he doesn’t match Robinson’s rim protection, Sorkin’s awareness and effort could help the team against second-unit opponents or in specific rotations. Offensively, he offers a complementary skill set that Towns can leverage to create space and diversify attack strategies.

There are challenges, of course. Sorkin is under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv until 2029, meaning a potential buyout could complicate negotiations. At 29, he’s also an NBA rookie prospect rather than a developmental project for years to come. Yet with Jalen Brunson’s leadership and a structured system, Sorkin’s transition could be smoother than expected.

As the Knicks prepare for the upcoming season, the front office’s interest in Roman Sorkin signals a desire to be proactive rather than reactive. Jalen Brunson, whose leadership has been pivotal both on and off the court, appears to be backing the team’s search for the right pieces to support sustained playoff runs.

The looming question remains: can Sorkin’s experience and skill set truly bolster the Knicks’ frontcourt, or is the gap between EuroLeague and NBA competition too wide to bridge? For Jalen Brunson and his teammates, finding the right blend of talent, resilience, and chemistry will be key to turning last season’s near-miss into championship contention.

What do you think? Should the Knicks roll the dice on Roman Sorkin to support Jalen Brunson and shore up their frontcourt, or look elsewhere for a more NBA-ready option? Share your thoughts in the comments below!