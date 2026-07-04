Knicks Set to Battle Lakers for 3x NBA Champion After Forcing Out Mitchell Robinson

While we were distracted by the possibility that the Los Angeles Lakers could take advantage of the New York Knicks’ hardline second-apron decisions, an unexpected development emerged. Both teams are the primary suitors for three-time NBA champion center Kevon Looney. The Lakers’ roster needs for a center are well known. But they’re competing against the reigning champs, who let Mitchell Robinson walk to stay below the cap.

Kevon Looney could now be in the middle of a high-stakes free agency battle between the two franchises. Both coastal contenders are aggressively searching for frontcourt depth to finalize their respective rotations for the upcoming season. Both teams are also on two extreme strategies of roster building.

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The Lakers have already spent over $260 million on major signings to benefit Luka Doncic and still need to add more pieces. Meanwhile, after James Dolan’s public declaration, the Knicks are trying everthing to stay under the second apron. That financial pivot forced long-tenured center Mitchell Robinson out of New York to join the Boston Celtics.

Previously, Robinson was considered an ideal fit for Doncic. Now that he’s gone to the Celtics, the Lakers have pivoted to Looney while the Knicks signed Andre Drummond.

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NBA insider Brett Siegel confirmed that, New York remains highly active in the center market despite recently securing their projected backup center.

“After signing Andre Drummond earlier tonight, I’m told the Knicks are still interested in adding another center for added frontcourt depth and have not ruled out Kevon Looney on a minimum deal,” Siegel reported, adding that the “Lakers are another team that has contacted Looney.”

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The development signals that despite spending resources earlier in the week, neither front office views their interior defense as a finished product.

For the defending champion, the pursuit of Looney is intriguing. On Friday, Drummond agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract to serve as Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup. Yet they’re trying to fill in Robinson’s void.

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Robinson walked into free agency immediately after the 2026 Finals and signed a three-year, $47.4 million deal with Boston. He hinted that New York refused to compromise its luxury tax position to give him a better deal.

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Because head coach Mike Brown previously spent six seasons coaching Looney as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, the 30-year-old center can seamlessly fit into this rotation.

While in California, the Lakers are treating Looney as a high-priority target for their newly constructed frontcourt. LA too overhauled its roster on Friday by trading former number-one overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

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The trade cleared the runway for Walker Kessler to step into the starting center role, but it simultaneously left the Lakers without any experienced depth behind him.

According to league sources, team executives are focusing heavily on finding a reliable rim-protector. That doesn’t just put Looney on their radar but also makes Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Jokic’s backup, a top target.

Looney hits the open market at a career crossroads after the New Orleans Pelicans declined his second-year team option following a direct drop in his minutes. He averaged just 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while being limited to 21 games due to lingering knee issues.

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Despite an underwhelming season in New Orleans, Looney’s decorated ten-year tenure with the Warriors, his elite offensive rebounding, championship pedigree, and ability to thrive under a star point guard make him an incredibly valuable asset on a veteran minimum contract.

It just remains to be seen if his playmaker will be Luka Doncic or Jalen Brunson.