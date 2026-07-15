Knicks Staffer Who Feared for His Job After Uncle Tom Thibodeau’s Firing Pens Emotional Goodbye as He Leaves New York

The end of the New York Knicks’ championship drought was followed by the bittersweet reality of life in the NBA for a former Knicks assistant video coordinator, Nicholas “Nick” Thibodeau. Just over a year after his uncle, Tom Thibodeau, was abruptly dismissed as head coach, the younger Thibodeau has bid a heartfelt farewell to the franchise. Despite facing immediate career uncertainty following the front office’s decision to bring in new coaching staff, he watched the organization he helped build go on to capture an elusive NBA championship.

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Reflecting on the whirlwind of emotions, Nicholas penned a heartfelt goodbye on LinkedIn, admitting to the immense anxiety he felt when his uncle’s five-year tenure ended in June 2025.

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“As the summer reaches its midpoint, this was long overdue,” Nicholas wrote. “A year ago, on June 3, I was hurt. I was confused. I was bitter. I knew I was likely going to lose a job at a place where we had experienced success together and where I had built relationships that I’ll value for the rest of my life. Fast forward one year: the New York Knicks are NBA Champions. When the final buzzer sounded, I felt a flood of emotions. But as the days passed, those emotions gave way to something much greater: gratitude.”

Tom Thibodeau was the latest in a spate of coach firings last season and major staff upheavals. Nick’s fears for his job security were not unfounded. But when he remained in New York, he chose not to harbor resentment over the situation.

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“I found myself overwhelmingly happy for the incredible people in that organization,” his post continued. “I was fortunate enough to be part of that journey, even if only for a chapter, and to build relationships with people who have left a lasting impact on my life.”

The dismissal of Thibodeau marked a stark turning point for the franchise. The Knicks appointed Mike Brown as head coach, leading to an overhaul of the staff that ultimately ended Nicholas’s run in the video room. His run in the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp ended in late July 2025.

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Despite losing his job amid the Knicks’ pursuit for a championship, Nicholas maintained a deep respect for the rigorous work of the support staff who rarely get the public spotlight during a title run.

“Having worked in the video room, I have a unique appreciation for what those guys do every single day,” Nicholas shared. “It’s a role that requires selflessness, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to the team. You’re expected to be ready for anything—supporting the coaches, helping the players, and doing whatever is needed behind the scenes to give the organization its best chance to succeed. But the video room is only one piece of what makes a championship organization.”

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He credited the “athletic trainers, medical staff, performance team, equipment managers, public relations staff, front office, chefs, security, travel staff, and countless others” who contribute in ways that often go unnoticed, adding that “championships aren’t won by one group—they’re built by an entire organization pulling in the same direction.”

Ultimately, Nicholas expressed complete peace with his journey:

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“Living in New York and being part of one of the most historic franchises in sports was an incredible experience. But what made it truly special wasn’t the city or the logo—it was the people… Seeing the Knicks reach the mountaintop reminded me of something important: gratitude will always outlast disappointment.”