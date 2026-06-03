Knicks Star Mitchell Robinson’s Status Revealed for Game 1 of NBA Finals as Shams Charania Shares Murky Injury Update

New York fans can finally exhale. There is a strong possibility that the New York Knicks’ depth remains intact. The Knicks released their latest injury report ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals and officially listed Mitchell Robinson as questionable against the San Antonio Spurs. “Questionable” may not sound particularly encouraging, but it is a significant upgrade from the uncertainty surrounding the veteran center’s status. Instead of the Knicks worrying about Robinson’s availability, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs may now have to prepare for the possibility of facing him in Game 1.

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That designation is especially encouraging given the circumstances surrounding Robinson’s injury. The upgrade follows a highly scrutinized surgical procedure to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal and a broken pinky finger on his right hand. A surgery this close to the Finals is naturally concerning. However, NBA insider Shams Charania reported on ESPN’s NBA Today that the big man is fully committed to returning to the floor for the series opener.

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“I’m told Mitchell Robinson still fully plans — is resolute on playing Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs,” Charania reported. “The Knicks still must clear him for that game.”

He added crucial structural context regarding the injury:

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“What he has is a broken pinky but even more specifically damage to his fifth metacarpal and as we see him right there, no brace, no splint, nothing on that right hand.”

Robinson himself broke his silence on social media, posting on Instagram:

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“I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring especially at a time like this in my life. It makes everything in fighting for 100x easier to deal with.”

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He reserved a second message for his detractors:

“The ones that want to see me down and hurt, all I gotta say for you is f**k you.”

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The defiance is vintage Robinson. The resolve is real.

One word from Shams Charania was all it took to send Knicks fans into a frenzy. The moment Robinson was labeled “questionable,” optimism swept through a fanbase that has spent nearly three decades waiting for a stage like this. New York is back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and in a twist straight out of basketball lore, the opponent is the very same franchise that stood in its way 27 years ago.

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Under those circumstances, patience is in short supply. They want Robinson on the floor, battling for a championship. And judging by the reaction across Knicks Nation, that “questionable” tag isn’t being interpreted as uncertainty at all. To many, it already sounds a lot like “probable.”

What makes the resolve even more remarkable, and the medical stakes even higher, is the context that has been largely overlooked in the injury coverage: this is the third time Robinson has undergone surgery on his right hand.

In 2021, he fractured his fourth metacarpal, missing weeks, including a playoff series. Two years after that, he broke his right thumb and was absent for additional weeks. Along the way, Robinson has also needed surgery for a broken right foot and multiple procedures on a stress fracture in his left ankle.

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Now it is the fifth metacarpal on the same right hand. The cumulative damage to a single extremity raises questions no amount of championship spirit can fully quiet.

The timeline alone should give pause. Injury analyst Jeff Stotts noted that the fastest return from pinky surgery in the NBA since 2005 was two weeks. If Robinson suits up on Wednesday, he would be shattering that benchmark, returning in less than half the time.

And while his offensive game has never depended on shooting touch or mid-range finesse, that doesn’t necessarily make the challenge any less daunting. Robinson’s value comes in the trenches, fighting for rebounds, finishing through contact, and making split-second plays in traffic.

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That’s what makes the risk-reward calculation so fascinating. Every aspect of Robinson’s game invites collisions, grabs, and hard impacts, all of which place stress on a hand that was only recently repaired.

Add the towering presence of 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama on the other side, and the question shifts from whether Robinson can play to whether he can play effectively and safely. That’s the answer his medical team must settle on before the opening tip.

While Robinson’s determination provides a major psychological boost for New York, his path to the court remains shrouded in an unusual injury timeline. The situation grew increasingly murky after head coach Mike Brown publicly refuted widespread rumors that the fracture occurred during the Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that was not what happened, then what did?

How did Mitchell Robinson injure his hand?

In the same sequence, Charania addressed the mounting speculation. He uncovered that the incident neither occurred in a game nor at practice. It actually occurred in a non-basketball setting.

“He’s going to need to wear a brace, I’m told. A pretty sizeable one in order to be able to play,” Charania detailed. “But how did this all happen during the Knicks’ off-week? That is the question. The details are murky. What I do know is that Mitchell Robinson hurt himself at his own home, and so ill-opportune a time for an injury, of course.”

The confusion surrounding Robinson’s hand reached a boiling point after Internet sleuths isolated a second-quarter sequence in Game 4 against Cleveland. They pointed to a collision with other Cleveland players, during which the center visibly clutched his shooting hand. He remained in the game regardless and shot his free throws.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

However, coach Mike Brown completely shut down that narrative last week. Fred Katz confirmed through the head coach,

“Mitchell Robinson did not sustain his broken pinky in a game or in practice,” Mike Brown said.

When pushed further on a concrete recovery timetable, Knicks media relations personnel reportedly stepped in and declined to “get into specifics.”

Adding fuel to the anticipation, Robinson arrived at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday without any visible brace, splint, or wrap on his injured right hand — the most encouraging visual the Knicks had offered in days. But the real news came once he stepped onto the court.

When the Knicks took the floor for practice, Robinson was there wearing a black wrap and brace on his right hand. In the portion of practice open to the media, he used his right hand to shake hands with teammates and coaches, and looked comfortable catching passes, dribbling, and taking shots with it.

When he filled the lane on a fast break, he chose to drop the ball through the hoop rather than finish with his usual authority above the rim, and he was seen walking out of the arena afterward with his right hand wrapped in ice.

The broader basketball stakes could not be higher. Robinson is not merely a depth piece. He is a tactical weapon uniquely calibrated for this specific matchup.

The Knicks posted a 39.5 offensive rebounding percentage with Robinson on the floor during the regular season, compared to a 29.8 percentage with him off, a differential that would have led the entire NBA.

In the NBA Cup Final against these same Spurs, Robinson hauled in 10 offensive rebounds in 18 minutes; Wembanyama posted a minus-18 in 25 minutes, the worst mark of his entire season.

In their March regular-season meeting, a 114-89 Knicks blowout, Robinson logged a plus-10 in 15 minutes. New York’s only loss to San Antonio this season was the one game Robinson missed, a contest in which Wembanyama needed just 12 shots to score 31 points in 24 minutes.

The numbers make the subtext plain: Robinson is as close to a Wembanyama antidote as the Knicks possess.

His absence, even a partial one, creates downstream problems.

If Robinson is sidelined or limited, the Knicks would be left leaning on Ariel Hukporti, averaging 9.2 minutes per game this season with a player efficiency rating of just 4.9, compared to Robinson’s 14.9, or former Spur Jeremy Sochan, who brings institutional knowledge of San Antonio’s schemes but limited rim-protection upside.

If the Knicks center is sidelined or ineffective, the Knicks will be forced to either play small lineups for long stretches or send out those reserves.

There is also the Hack-a-Robinson variable: with Robinson shooting just 30.2% from the free-throw line in this postseason, San Antonio’s coaching staff could choose to intentionally foul him out of critical possessions altogether, a wrinkle that becomes more pronounced if he’s already compromised.

Honestly, Mitchell Robinson as Captain Hook is better than no Mitchell Robinson at all. New York enters the 1999 Finals rematch riding a dominant 11-game playoff winning streak, but slowing down San Antonio’s generational superstar Victor Wembanyama presents an entirely different frontcourt challenge.

New York’s physical style, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Robinson, is what’s working for them.

What happens to his right hand over the next two weeks, and what it costs him to keep showing up, may well be the series’ defining subplot.