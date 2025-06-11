Knicks Suffer Jason Kidd Rejection as 4 Possible Options Still Remains Open

Why is it a growing concern that the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau with no plan? To be honest, his firing seemed out of the blue in the first place. And a bit undeserved for man who took an overachieving team to their first ECF in 25 years. But they can’t look back anymore. Looking ahead, they’ve had three coaches on their list: Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, and Chris Finch. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported both Finch and Udoka to be out of contention. But third time’s the charm, right? Apparently not.

That first swing has been rebuffed by the Mavericks. Our ever-so reliable Shams has confirmed that the Knicks’ pursuit for Kidd is now considered to be over. And they failed at the first hurdle. But to be honest, it was a pretty known deal. Nico Harrison might’ve let go of Luka Doncic, but letting go of Jason Kidd would’ve been career and franchise suicide. The Post did confirm that there might be mutual interest in the Hall of Famer and the Big Apple. So we can’t really rule anything out for sure. But for now, Shams says it’s over.

“The New York Knicks requested permission Wednesday morning to speak to Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – and Dallas gave a firm rejection, sources tell ESPN,” said the reporter on his socials. Kidd is on a contract through 2026-27, so he’d have to force his way out of the Mavs if the New York dream is to come to fruition.

This is a developing story…