Knicks Target New Wolves Coach After Chris Finch Snub Amid Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumor

The New York Knicks have been on an unplanned chase to fill their head coaching vacancy. They tried to poach somebody. The Big Apple requested teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and even the Dallas Mavericks to interview their head coach. None of them obliged. However, there are no rules to pursue their subordinates. And it seems the Knicks have identified somebody.

According to Shams Charania, the Knicks have decided to interview the Timberwolves’ assistant coach Micah Nori for the head coaching position. In his tweet, he mentioned, “The New York Knicks are interviewing Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for the team’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN,”.

This is the third coach they have gone after. However, Nori is the only candidate with no head coaching experience. So far, the Knicks have also held interviews with former Kings coach Mike Brown and former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to fill the position. As the process moves forward, it seems a decision will be made soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Nori has been around the league and studied under some great coaches through his run as an assistant coach. Nori started off under Jay Triano with the Raptors in 2009. Since then, he has been on the coaching staff of the Kings, Nuggets, and Pistons before moving to the Timberwolves under Chris Finch.

In his time in Minnesota, Nori managed to forge great bonds with the players. Karl-Anthony Towns, who is now a Knick also shares a close relationship with Nori. You would think that’s among the reasons the Knicks want him. However, KAT’s position isn’t as secure.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the Knicks’ big chip after Tom Thibodeau

Back in his home city, Karl-Anthony Towns was sensational in his first season. Operating as a primary center, he posted 24.4 points and a career-high 12.8 rebounds under Thibodeau’s regime. However, there have been concerns about the Knicks’ poo defensive structure. Towns and Jalen Brunson’s combination didn’t work out the best during their postseason run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brunson though is an established center piece. The Knicks look at him to lead their team to a new era. Towns is movable and with his salary serving as a perfect resource, Last Word on Sports writer Robert Zschoche feels the Big Apple could use it to flip a major superstar.

“Karl-Anthony Towns could be on the trade block after just one year in NYC because his salary can match that of Giannis… KAT is the most likely to be dealt if the Knicks take a huge swing on the Greek Freak. There are also questions about his long-term pairing with Jalen Brunson due to both guys’ defensive deficiencies,” he wrote.

Just for clarification, Towns isn’t the only way the Knicks can go after Giannis Antetokounmpo. They can put together a number of offer. But that will require them to cut ties with either of their wings, OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges. Considering they are their elite defenders, it’s unlikely the front office will look to deal them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So far, the Knicks haven’t made any potential moves hinting they want Antetokounmpo. However, it’s a two-time MVP who for the first time in his career, is looking at other options. If not now, the Knicks might never get another opportunity to add a breathtaking star besides Brunson. Still, do you think they should consider trading KAT? Let us know your views in the comments below.