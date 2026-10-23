Knicks vs. Celtics: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are both looking to bounce back after losing their season openers. Now, the Eastern Conference rivals meet at TD Garden, with each team hoping to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2026-27 NBA season. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game, the latest injury updates, and more.

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When Is Knicks vs. Celtics, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The game is Friday, October 23, 2026, at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

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For the time-zone travelers, that’s 4:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. CT, and 11:00 p.m. UTC. If you’re on the West Coast and planning your Friday around this one, you’re in luck; it’s an early-evening tip, not a late-night affair. Boston is opening its home slate after a brutal collapse in Detroit, while New York is trying to wash the taste of a ring-night loss to Philadelphia out of its mouth.

Where Can You Watch Knicks vs Celtics Live on TV and Streaming?

The Knicks-Celtics matchup will air nationally on Amazon Prime Video, with no local broadcast on MSG Network or NBC Sports Boston. Fans in the New York and Boston markets will need access to Prime Video to watch the game live. Those who prefer listening on the radio can tune in to ESPN New York for the Knicks broadcast or 98.5 The Sports Hub for the Celtics feed. If you’re planning to stream the game through another service, check its live NBA coverage before tipoff.

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What Is the Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Report?

According to the NBA’s official injury report, both teams are expected to have most of their rosters available.

The Knicks have three players listed as questionable: Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel. However, their designations stem from their G League two-way assignments rather than injuries, w hile Celtics guard Devin Carter has been ruled out with an illness. Here’s a look at the latest injury updates for both teams

Team Player Position Injury/Reason Status Celtics Devin Carter Guard Illness/mononucleosis Out Knicks Jaden Akins Guard Two-way/G League assignment Questionable Knicks Kevin McCullar Jr. Guard/Forward Two-way/G League assignment Questionable Knicks Tyler Nickel Forward Two-way/G League assignment Questionable

Which Knicks Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Celtics?

The Knicks appear to be in good shape heading into Friday’s matchup with Boston. Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel are listed as questionable because of their G League two-way assignments, rather than reported injuries. That leaves New York’s main rotation without any major injury concerns on the available report. Brunson, Towns and Hart are not listed with injury designations, giving Mike Brown a largely healthy group to work with against the Celtics.

Which Celtics Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Knicks?

For the Boston Celtics, Devin Carter is out, and everybody else is good to go. That’s a massive relief for a Celtics team that just blew a 22-point second-half lead to Detroit. Jayson Tatum is healthy after Achilles rehab that sidelined him for the 2025 playoffs. Paul George, who dropped 38 points in his Celtics debut, a franchise record for a first game in green, is available. Derrick White, Mitchell Robinson, and Jordan Walsh are all cleared.

Carter’s absence doesn’t change Mazzulla’s rotation; Boston has White, Payton Pritchard, and enough backcourt depth to absorb it. But it does mean the Celtics are one injury away from a thin guard bench in a game that’s going to be played at playoff intensity.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Knicks vs Celtics?

The New York Knicks are expected to start Jalen Brunson at point guard, Mikal Bridges at shooting guard, Josh Hart at small forward, OG Anunoby at power forward and Karl-Anthony Towns at center. Brunson will likely handle the ball in late-game situations, while Towns will need to avoid foul trouble against Boston’s frontcourt.

The Boston Celtics have Derrick White and Jordan Walsh in the backcourt, with Paul George at small forward, Jayson Tatum at power forward and Mitchell Robinson at center. Walsh could face a challenging defensive assignment against Brunson or Bridges, while Robinson’s matchup against his former team adds another storyline to the game.

Payton Pritchard is another player to watch off the bench. He served as Boston’s sixth man in the season opener and averaged more points per game as a reserve than as a starter last season. Meanwhile, Robinson’s return to face the Knicks adds an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.