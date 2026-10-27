Knicks vs Pistons: Where to Watch, Injury Report, and Everything You Need to Know

The defending champion New York Knicks are still looking for their first win. They host a Detroit Pistons team that’s 3-0 on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and they’ll do it without the Pistons’ All-Star center. New York is 0-3 after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to Orlando Magic on Sunday, while Detroit has already beaten Boston, Miami and Philadelphia.

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When is Knicks vs. Pistons, and what time does it start?

The Knicks face Detroit on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in New York. Official listings schedule tipoff for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, rather than 7:00 p.m. Indian viewers can watch on Wednesday, October 28, at 5:30 a.m. IST.

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Game details Information Matchup Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Date Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Tipoff 8:00 p.m. ET India time Wednesday, October 28, 5:30 a.m. IST Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City TV channel NBC Streaming Peacock, Prime Video options subject to availability

The official NBA schedule lists NBC and Peacock for this nationally televised matchup.

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Where can fans watch Knicks vs. Pistons?

The game airs nationally on NBC and streams on Peacock. New York-area viewers can also watch the home broadcast on MSG or stream it on DAZN-MSG.

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Prime Video subscribers can watch through the Peacock add-on in the Prime Video app, and Fubo carries the game as well. NBA League Pass access depends on location and blackout rules, so check local listings before tipoff.

What is the Knicks vs. Pistons injury report?

Team Player Status Reason Pistons Jalen Duren Out Right hamstring strain Pistons Ausar Thompson Questionable Ankle Pistons Isaiah Joe Questionable Hip Knicks Jose Alvarado Out Ankle

Which Knicks players are injured or questionable?

Alvarado is unavailable for Tuesday’s game because of his ankle injury. That thins the backcourt behind Jalen Brunson, but the rest of New York’s championship starting five is available.

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The Knicks’ offense has been the bigger problem so far: they rank near the bottom of the league in offensive rating, scoring and field goal percentage.

Which Pistons players are injured or questionable?

Duren is out for at least two weeks with a right hamstring strain, but Detroit hasn’t missed a beat without him. On Sunday, playing without both Duren and Thompson, the Pistons beat Philadelphia 106-93. Cade Cunningham had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Duncan Robinson added 21, and Daniss Jenkins chipped in 18. Detroit also blew out the Knicks three times last season with Duren sidelined.

Ausar Thompson (right ankle) and Isaiah Joe (hip) are questionable, though both took part in Tuesday morning’s shootaround. Robinson has been one of the league’s hottest shooters, hitting over 53% from 3. Paul Reed, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench against Miami, has stepped in at center.

What are the expected starting lineups?

New York is expected to use its regular starting five against Detroit. The projected lineup features Brunson, Bridges, Hart, Anunoby, and Towns.

Absences in its frontcourt and uncertainty at guard: Detroit’s projected lineup reflects its frontcourt absences and uncertain guard availability. Jenkins could start alongside Cunningham, while Robinson provides perimeter shooting. Collins and Reed are projected to fill the remaining frontcourt positions.

Position New York Knicks Detroit Pistons Point guard Jalen Brunson Cade Cunningham Shooting guard Mikal Bridges Duncan Robinson Small forward Josh Hart Daniss Jenkins Power forward OG Anunoby John Collins Center Karl-Anthony Towns Paul Reed

These remain projected lineups, with Detroit’s questionable players requiring final confirmation before tipoff.