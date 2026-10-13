Knicks vs. Raptors : Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors meet in a preseason matchup as both teams continue to prepare for the 2026–27 season. With the Knicks potentially resting some of their regular starters, younger players and reserves could see more minutes. Toronto, meanwhile, will look to build chemistry and sharpen its rotations before the regular season begins. The matchup offers both sides another chance to assess their depth and give players valuable minutes before opening night.

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When is Knicks vs. Raptors, and what time does the game start?

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, in an NBA preseason showdown at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

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Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET (Eastern Daylight Time), giving fans a chance to see both teams continue their preparations for the upcoming regular season.

With rotations taking shape and players competing for their roles, this matchup offers another glimpse of what lies ahead.

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Where can you watch Knicks vs. Raptors live on TV and streaming?

Basketball fans looking forward to Knicks vs. Raptors should check their local broadcast listings before tipoff. In the United States, MSG Networks carries Knicks games in its regional market, while Canadian viewers can check Sportsnet for Raptors coverage.

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Streaming options may include NBA League Pass and the broadcasters’ respective streaming services, depending on the confirmed game listing and the viewer’s location.

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Nationally televised games may be available through different networks or platforms. Keep in mind that regional restrictions and blackout rules can affect access to NBA League Pass. Check official broadcaster schedules to confirm the channel and streaming availability for this specific preseason matchup.

What is the Knicks vs. Raptors injury report?

The New York Knicks have no active injuries reported, though head coach Mike Brown has stated that their starters are not expected to play due to a rest day following Monday’s preseason game.

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Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have multiple players monitored, though marquee acquisition Kawhi Leonard is cleared to make his preseason debut after sitting out earlier contests to slowly ramp up conditioning.

Team Players Status Injury/Reason New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns GTD Rest New York Knicks Mikal Bridges GTD Undisclosed New York Knicks Josh Hart GTD Undisclosed New York Knicks OG Anunoby GTD Rest New York Knicks Jalen Brunson GTD Rest Toronto Raptors Trayce Jackson-Davis GTD Dental Toronto Raptors Allen Graves GTD Groin Toronto Raptors Alijah Martin GTD Knee Toronto Raptors Nate Bittle GTD Foot

Which Knicks players are injured or questionable against the Raptors?

The Knicks have no reported active injuries among their regular starters ahead of their preseason matchup against the Raptors. However, according to ESPN, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all expected to sit out on Tuesday, October 13, due to rest.

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The decision comes on the second night of a preseason back-to-back, rather than because of confirmed injuries. With the entire starting unit unavailable, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek could receive expanded opportunities in the backcourt, while New York’s bench players will be expected to shoulder greater offensive and defensive responsibilities.

Which Raptors players are injured or questionable against the Knicks?

The Toronto Raptors have several injury concerns ahead of their preseason matchup against the Knicks. According to ESPN, Allen Graves (groin) remains questionable after returning to practice, while Trayce Jackson-Davis (dental procedure) is also uncertain after practicing Monday. Both players have yet to make their preseason debuts, leaving their availability unclear.

Alijah Martin is also listed with a knee issue, and Nate Bittle has a foot concern. Any absence among the available players could affect frontcourt depth and interior defense, while further changes to the rotation may influence the Raptors’ scoring options and starting lineup.

What are the expected starting lineups for Knicks vs. Raptors?

The Knicks are expected to rest their entire starting unit for this preseason matchup, so their usual five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are unlikely to feature. Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek could see their roles expand.

The Knicks’ projected reserves for the preseason matchup include Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Jeremy Sochan, and Ariel Hukporti.

For Toronto, a projected lineup is Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl. Leonard is expected to make his preseason debut after being cleared by coach Darko Rajaković.

Allen Graves and Trayce Jackson-Davis remain uncertain, but neither is projected as a starter.

With the New York Knicks expected to rest their key starters, the Toronto Raptors could have an opportunity to make their mark. But preseason games are also about discovering fresh talent and testing rotations.

Will the Knicks’ bench rise to the occasion, or will Toronto make the most of its opportunity? The latest lineup and injury updates could make all the difference.