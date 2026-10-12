Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Accused of Sabotaging Lakers, Per Phil Jackson’s Book

The Los Angeles Lakers had the talent to dominate the NBA. They also had the egos to implode. Despite possessing one of the most dominant rosters in basketball history, internal locker-room fractures nearly derailed a championship-caliber dynasty during their turbulent 2003–2004 campaign.

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Two superstars at war over leadership nearly cost the Lakers their legacy, as mounting external pressures, contract disputes, and personal grievances escalated tension beyond repair. In his 2004 book, The Last Season: A Team in Search of Its Soul, head coach Phil Jackson exposed how deeply those internal fractures ran.

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Jackson’s account reveals a heated locker-room confrontation where veteran forward Rick Fox directly accused Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal of alienating and sabotaging their own teammates. “The thing that hurts about this season is that both of you have acted like you’re apart from us, and that we’re not any good,” Fox said to Kobe and Shaq in a behind-the-scenes confrontation. “We have won championships for each other, sacrificing, and all of a sudden you turn your backs on us.”

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Fox’s emotional confrontation visibly moved O’Neal, who attempted to defend himself before being abruptly cut off by Bryant. “Quit your crying,” Bryant fired back, forcing Jackson to intervene: “Kobe, you’re as much to blame as Shaq is, if not more.”

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Jackson’s intervention only deepened the rift. The head coach had previously admitted to actions that alienated Bryant, damaging their relationship years prior. In a 2001 interview, Jackson had been asked whether Bryant was the “heir apparent” to Michael Jordan.

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During that interview, Jackson made a shocking statement, admitting he had heard rumors that Kobe Bryant would purposely sabotage games in high school to keep scores close enough for him to dominate late. The quote appeared verbatim in print, and Bryant never forgave him.

How the Conflict Between Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jackson Affected the Team

The rift between O’Neal and Bryant only intensified during the 2003–2004 season as both superstars fought for control of the franchise. In October 2003, O’Neal told media Bryant needed to be a better passer and improve his shot selection while recovering from knee surgery.

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Bryant publicly snapped back, declaring he did not need advice from O’Neal. Naturally, his remarks weren’t taken lightly either. “As long as it’s my team, then I’ll voice my opinion. If you don’t like it, then opt out,” O’Neal responded.

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External pressures compounded the feud. Bryant felt alienated by O’Neal following his 2003 sexual assault charge in Colorado, frustrated that O’Neal did not publicly stand up for him. Jackson tried reaching Bryant, who ignored his calls for weeks.

When they finally met at the team office, they discussed only his injury and the team’s future before Bryant suddenly brought up O’Neal: “I’m not going to take any s**t from Shaq this year. If he starts saying things in the press, I’ll fire back. I’m not afraid to go up against him. I’ve had it.”

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Despite the relentless dysfunction, the Lakers still reached the 2004 NBA Finals, but the broken chemistry proved fatal against the Detroit Pistons, who swept through L.A.’s fractured lineup in five games. The offseason saw O’Neal traded to Miami and Jackson step down, bringing a dramatic end to one of basketball’s greatest dynasties.