Kobe Bryant Day: Karl-Anthony Towns & Chris Paul Send Heartfelt Tributes as NBA Celebrates Lakers Icon

Kobe Bryant Day carries a unique weight in the NBA calendar. It’s not just the date—8/24, a nod to the two jerseys he made iconic—it’s the pause it creates in a relentless season. A moment to honor a player whose drive, edge, and mentorship shaped an entire generation.

This year’s tributes were led by two veterans who knew him in different phases of their careers. Karl-Anthony Towns, a star with his best years still ahead, and Chris Paul, the seasoned floor general nearing the twilight of his, both made their gestures public. A reminder: Kobe’s reach wasn’t only in banners and rings, but in the habits and mindset of the league’s stars—a reach that, as teams quietly acknowledge, has reshaped how development itself is taught.

“HBD Bean!!” CP3 captioned one photo of Kobe embracing him and another showing the Lakers legend sharing a lighthearted moment with Paul’s then-young son. Towns kept it simple: “One of the greatest to ever do it. Happy Birthday Kobe,” alongside an image of the two talking during a pregame warmup. Fleeting Instagram stories, but their weight lingered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kobe’s influence extends well beyond their tributes. Devin Booker has a tattoo of Bryant’s autograph on his forearm. Jayson Tatum credits late-night text sessions with Kobe for shaping his playoff shot selection in Boston, while modeling key elements of his footwork after him. Kyrie Irving has spoken about the guidance he received, particularly on mentality in high-pressure situations.

More than just a yearly tribute, Kobe’s legacy is a framework for how players shape their games and how teams develop their talent. Many invoke his “Mamba Mentality” as a benchmark, with his commitment to detail, mid-range mastery, and leadership under pressure often stated as standards worth emulating. Young players entering the league are often encouraged to study his tape not only for skills but for habits: the early-morning sessions, the relentless film breakdowns, the competitive drive that became his trademark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The Enduring Standard

The standard Kobe set remains a measuring stick not just for the titles he delivered to Los Angeles, but for his approach to the craft: relentless, deliberate, uncompromising. His example has served as a guide young players chasing superstardom and veterans hoping to extend their primes, many of whom study his routines as if they were scripture. For example, Kyrie Irving remembered some advice he received on Kai Cenat’s stream, “2016, [Kobe] told me to really start isolating myself a little bit more to get a greater sense of who I am and how you have to approach every day,” adding that it was “That’s the best Kobe story I can give.”

USA Today via Reuters Jan 2, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) yells as he handles the ball defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) during the third quarter at Staples Center. The Memphis Grizzlies won 109-106. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Teams, too, continue to integrate his methods into their structures, from mid-range skill work to mental preparation and film sessions. Some franchises have even modeled portions of their developmental programs after his off-season regimens, adding layers of discipline and detail that mirror his personal training philosophies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kobe often took time to help young players after his retirement. He helped his former Lakers teammate Matt Barnes’s twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, by giving them private workouts, sending them basketball shoes regularly, and even surprising them with a special workout for their 10th birthday.

Even players who never shared the floor with him carry his imprint. They wear his shoes, quote his words, and study his film before big games. For many incoming rookies, 8/24 is treated almost as a rite of passage; a moment to measure their commitment against the gold standard Kobe left behind.