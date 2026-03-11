Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Teammate Wants Asterisk on Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Performance: ‘Game Wasn’t Respected’

An 83-point night should end every debate. Instead, Bam Adebayo’s historic scoring explosion immediately started one. The Miami Heat center delivered one of the greatest scoring performances in NBA history on March 10, dropping 83 points in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards. That total now ranks second all-time, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 and ahead of Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81.

However, not everyone celebrated the milestone. One of Bryant’s former teammates quickly questioned how the performance unfolded. Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, who played alongside Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, reacted strongly after watching highlights of the game. His criticism focused less on the number itself and more on how Adebayo reached it.

“Oh, my goodness! It was one of those things you have to see,” Horry said. “Okay. 43 shots, 43 free throws. I’m like, and then I saw some highlights. If y’all noticed when the show came back, I was looking at the highlights of Bam. Like, let me just say this. 83 points are impressive. But it gets to a point where you have to respect the game. And I think there were moments in this game where it was not respected.”

Horry later clarified that the performance still deserves recognition. At the same time, he suggested the stat line may always carry a caveat.

“But still, though, 83 points is a lot,” the former Lakers star further emphasized. “I appreciate the effort, and it’s gonna go down as the second most of the game. But it’s, like, you always say certain things just have an asterisk in mind. I’m gonna ask everybody else. But it’s still a lot. I’m not taking away anything bad. It’s a lot.”

His reaction quickly spread across social media, fueling debate around one of the most unusual stat lines the league has ever seen.

Adebayo’s scoring breakdown explains why the performance sparked controversy. The 28-year-old shot 20-of-43 from the field, including 7-of-22 from three-point range, while converting 36-of-43 free throws. Those 43 free-throw attempts set an NBA single-game record.

Because of that volume, 36 of his 83 points came at the line. Critics argued that the whistle played a major role in pushing the total into historic territory. Late-game context also added to the discussion. Adebayo scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 14-of-16 from the free-throw line during the final period.

Still, historic scoring nights often invite scrutiny. Even Wilt Chamberlain’s famous 100-point game in 1962 generated debate about pace, defense, and strategy at the time.

Ime Udoka joins the criticism after hearing the stat line

Robert Horry was not the only voice raising questions. Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacted to the performance after his team defeated the Toronto Raptors 113-99 on the same night. His first reaction focused on the unusual shot distribution.

“First thing you think is how? Not because of him, but because of the way he plays. I saw he only made six threes but 40 free throws or something like that, tells the story right there…” he said.

Udoka then delivered a blunt follow-up that referenced Miami’s opponent. “and the Washington Wizards.” The remark suggested that the Wizards’ defensive struggles may have contributed to the historic scoring night.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Adebayo’s performance immediately entered the league’s most exclusive scoring club. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game remains the record. Kobe Bryant’s 81-point masterpiece against Toronto in 2006 had stood as the modern benchmark for nearly two decades.

Now Adebayo sits directly behind Chamberlain on the all-time list. Because of that placement, comparisons were inevitable. However, the debate highlighted a deeper truth about record-setting performances. The bigger the number, the louder the scrutiny.

Even so, the box score cannot be erased. Eighty-three points remain the second-highest single-game total in NBA history, regardless of how the basketball world chooses to interpret it. And because the number now sits above Kobe Bryant’s 81, reactions from people closest to the Lakers legend were always going to follow.