Kobe Bryant’s Role in LeBron James and 9x NBA All-Star’s Friction Surfaces

From the exterior, Kobe Bryant was a man of relationships. He put that part of his life aside to focus on becoming the best basketball player. Especially when speaking about competition, the Mamba wasn’t friendly with LeBron James or any top player from that era. It was a statement. For him, basketball wasn’t about forming bonds.

However, towards the end of his career, Bryant softened up. Particularly, he gravitated towards Kyrie Irving initially. He took on the role of his mentor. However, far before that manifested, James managed to develop a good bond with Bryant from their days in the Olympics together. In hindsight, he was their only common link.

Not that there was anything wrong with Irving and James’ relationship. They shared the floor for the Cavaliers, even winning the incredible 2016 championship. However, as with any teammates, there were disagreements. Surprisingly, it was Kobe Bryant who would help them through those times, according to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“LeBron and Kobe were in lock step, and in fact uh Kobe was pretty much a mediator in a lot of senses between Kyrie and LeBron. He was a mediator with Kyrie and LeBron in Cleveland,” he said on The Basketball Society Podcast.

Feb 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) prior to their game at Quicken Loans Arena.

No wonder Irving’s first call after the elating 2016 win was to Bryant. It was about a piece of advice that worked. Ultimately, that was the figure the Mamba was hoping to be. As Robinson further revealed, he was always looking for a mentor as a kid out of high school, when he made it to the NBA.

But back then, players were “lukewarm” towards him. The five-time champion was on a mission to dethrone everyone after all. But later in his career, Michael Jordan became that person for him. That’s exactly what he wanted to do for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

“It was like his older self paying homage to his younger self. Because a lot of older guys were intimidated by Kobe from all accounts from people that I have spoken with over the years,” Robinson added. Eventually, what Jordan was for Bryant, he became for LeBron James.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, bonded by Los Angeles

Bryant didn’t look at competitors like friends. Even when he went to the Olympics in 2008, his competitive instinct was at it’s peak. Having just lost the NBA Finals, he went to the Olympics absolutely determined. But there he got to see what LeBron James is like as a teammate. In many ways, it helped him open up.

It was his first Olympics, and a chance to fight for redemption for Team USA. That might have played a part, or just James’ nature, but it helped develop their friendship. But them playing still, there was always a barrier.

That changed in 2018. LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, ready to represent the same colors as the Mamba for 20 years. That’s where their bond began to take place.

“I do remember when I decided to come here, he sent me a text right away and said, ‘Welcome, brother. Welcome to the family. That was a special moment because, at the time, Laker faithful wasn’t [fully in on me]. A lot of people were saying, ‘Well, we might not want LeBron at this point in his career,’ and, ‘Is he right? Is he going to get us back [to the Finals]?’” James admitted.

From there, their relationship only grew. Kobe Bryant often came to Laker games to watch James take on his mantle. According to Robinson, their bond was as close as Jordan and Bryant. It was evident in James’ emotional speech to honor Kobe Bryant. They may have started off as competitors, but that dynamic changed into a brotherhood. In doing so, James dedicated to 2020 championship in Bryant’s name, the pinnacle of a tribute in the NBA.