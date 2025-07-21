Kon Knueppel in Disagreement With Major NBA Decision After Hornets’ Summer League Win

Two Duke stars grabbed headlines as both had their fortune of being selected in the top 5 overall picks. Cooper Flagg had the major eyeballs as he was the number 1 pick, but never count any Blue Devil out. And Kon Knueppel, being the overall #4 pick, showed it during the Summer League. The Mavs shut down Flagg after just two games, but the Hornets believed in their rookie, who delivered the team’s first-ever Summer League title. Despite winning a personal accolade, the 6-f00t-5 star didn’t really agree with the decision and voiced it out.

If Flagg had 19.2 points on average, then Knueppel was second on the team with 14.4 points last season. Despite the stats suggesting that the latter was second fiddle, he won the ACC tournament MVP. So, if anyone is keeping scores, add the Hornets Summer League title plus the Finals MVP award for Kon Knueppel. He recorded an exceptional 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the night. With under 40 seconds remaining and the Hornets clinging to a one-point lead, Knueppel buried a clutch three-pointer to all but seal the win. Yet, the 19-year-old wasn’t satisfied with the outcome.

No, it’s not about the win. After the game, he said, “Winning is always better than losing. It’s a good competitive game and good to get out here with the guys.” So, what was the problem? “I probably didn’t deserve it if it was an all-week award. KJ (Simpson) was our best player all week, so props to him, man. He made me look good.” Instead of being the MVP, he wanted the league to award it to his teammate and second-year player, KJ Simpson. Let’s break down their stats to understand them better.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was Kon Knueppel who recorded a team-high 21 points with 8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT. His contributions were enough to secure the Summer League championship win over the Kings 83-78 on Sunday. On the other hand, Simpson was steady and finished with 11 points, and with that, 5 Hornets players ended in double-digit point scoring. So, clearly the Duke star was better and deserved the award. But the 5-star recruit’s statement was not just about one night.

AD

Appearing in five of the Hornets’ six games, Knueppel finishes out averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 40.6% shooting (34.3% from 3) across 27.7 minutes per game. Simpson played all 6 games with an average of 28.6 minutes and a higher points average of 16 per game. In fact, he did so by shooting 41.8% from the field and was also responsible for 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

That’s why Knueppel highlighted Simpson’s ability, which people may have forgotten after the win. A total team player attitude by the 19-year-old, who was not afraid to share his spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach Jent’s manifestation comes true as Kon Knueppel leads the charge

Coach Chris Jent has been part of the organization since 2024. The assistant took over the Summer League squad and performed his duties. Let’s not forget, he was the assistant coach with the Lakers (2022-2024) and won the NBA Cup. But this time, he was leading a young team, and the goal was the same. “I think from the jump, we did have a goal in mind… if we’re going to Vegas, we’re going here to win a championship.”

The team secured it, and Kon Knueppel grabbed the headlines with the MVP accolade. After the game, the coach spoke highly about the 19-year-old’s presence. “Knueppel’s poise, even leadership, just as a rookie, what did he mean to the team out there throughout the course of this summer league?” Replying to this, the 55-year-old coach kept it simple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, he’s kind of an old soul. He’s got a lot of maturity to him. Very steady, steady player. And he breeds humble confidence, and it’s contagious to the team.“Also, if you aren’t keeping up with the Hornets or their run, the 19-year-old suffered an injury in the semi-finals, which did not prove to be a setback.

“Yeah, I’m all right. Obviously taped up, got five stitches yesterday, hit the ground pretty hard. And I have to wear this stupid headband.” The 5 stitches turned out to be a motivator as he balled out with 21 points on the night. Generally, the Summer League performances aren’t always the holy grail when it comes to judging talent. But starting on the right foot is what the Hornets would have hoped, and their #4 pick delivered.