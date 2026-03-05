Kon Knueppel Matches Rare Michael Jordan Feat as Hornets Make History vs Celtics

Believe it or not, there’s a fine between a team being mediocre and organized. The Hornets always had potential, but lacked purpose. One player ignited that belief. The Hornets drafting Kon Knueppel may be the most important move the franchise has made to unlock their team’s ceiling. The rookie is playing sensational basketball. Against the Celtics, he joined Michael Jordan for an elusive record.

Knueppel was going through a sort of cold stretch over the previous two games. He was just 3-14 from beyond the arc. The Duke product found his mojo back. Kon Knueppel dropped 20 points against the Shamrocks, shooting 7-14 from the field. It was another statement performance from the Hornets’ first-round pick.

According to Real, the 20-year-old has now tied Michael Jordan for the most 20+ point games as a rookie while having a true shooting percentage of 65% or higher. Yes, Knueppel has the chance to break another record with more than 20 games remaining in the regular season. He’s already broken the mark for the most threes by a rookie in NBA history.

With Cooper Flagg spending time on the sidelines due to an injury, Knueppel’s case has grown stronger to claim ROTY honors at the end of the year. Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds on 43.6% shooting from three. He’s the modern-day stretch forward who plays the game in the right way.

His impact has flown through the entire team. The Hornets look connected, and for the first time in a while, determined to win games. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Knueppel as a trio have yielded fascinating results. The franchise might be on the brink of having its best period.

The Charlotte Hornets are the real deal

The Hornets’ nine-game winning streak seemed to be the team’s ceiling. Turns out that was just the beginning. Their victory against the Celtics was the team’s 10 straight win on the road. That now stands as a franchise record. But the Hornets are achieving much more than just wins.

During their six-game winning streak, no offense has been more prolific. Furthermore, the team seems defensively energized, too, recording a rating of under 103. And their results haven’t just come against inferior opponents. The Hornets have beaten the last three champions this season, each of them by a margin exceeding 20 points.

It all happened in a flash, right in front of our eyes. Their star trio – Ball, Miller, and Knueppel manage to cover each other. LaMelo Ball’s eccentric personality dictates the offense. Miller and Knueppel compete on both sides of the ball and finish their point guard’s plays. The front office also deserves some credit.

Moussa Diabate has turned into a monstrous center that secures the rebounding department. They also drafted Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is showing the potential of becoming an elite shot blocker. Additionally, pick ups of Coby White and Grant Williams add veterans to the locker room who help manage the young personalities.

The Hornets appear elite, from personnel to their playstyle. This is going to be a team to watch out for from next season onwards.