“Kris Dunn Is Not a Dirty Player”: Clippers Analyst Defends Star Who Seemingly Pushed Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams’ frightening injury has left the Oklahoma City Thunder facing fresh uncertainty early in the season. But it has also sparked a heated debate over Kris Dunn’s role in the incident. The Clippers guard made questionable contact with Williams during a late-game drive, leaving the Thunder star with a severe lower-left-leg injury that required a stretcher.

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As fans demanded disciplinary action, the attention shifted in a different direction: the question of whether Dunn should be branded as a dirty player, and one basketball analyst has given his verdict.

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“Kris Dunn is not a dirty player. It’s unfortunate that it has happened. We are sending prayers to him and his family,” former NBA player and Clippers broadcast commentator Jim Jackson said.

He addressed the controversy during the post-game coverage. The statement came after officials assessed Kris Dunn a Flagrant 1 foul on the play, which occurred with 1:14 remaining in Oklahoma City’s 108-101 victory. Jalen Williams drove toward the basket and attempted a dunk. But contact from behind disrupted the play before Williams landed awkwardly on his left leg.

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Medical personnel rushed to assist him, and towels were placed over the injured area before he was taken off on a stretcher. The Thunder had no immediate diagnosis to share.

Immediately after the incident, fans online shared the replays, questioning the Clippers’ guard’s intention. The foul was called, and Jalen Williams suffered a serious injury. But neither fact alone proves Dunn deliberately tried to hurt him.

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Dunn has had disciplinary trouble before. In March 2024, while playing for the Utah Jazz, the league suspended him for two games for initiating an altercation and throwing a punch at Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. Smith, who also received a one-game suspension for his role in the fight. Moreover, the officials have ejected him from the game multiple times over double technical fouls and other reasons.

That still is not proof that he has a pattern of intentionally injuring opponents during live play.

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Meanwhile, Jalen Williams’ injury is a devastating setback for a Thunder team trying to return to the big stage. Last season, the Thunder failed to defend its title, as the Spurs eliminated them in the Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to contain his emotions. The 2x MVP buried his face under the jersey, trying to compose himself on the floor. The star visibly looked broken.

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Moreover, when discussing his teammate after the game.

“I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that. We have no choice… We just got to hold the fort down until he comes back,” SGA said before adding more. “He just loves playing, loves the competition. That’s who he is. … It’s unfortunate, his luck so far. But he’s equipped for it.”

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Above all, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault summarised the mood in the locker room.

“We’re not doing great,” he said.

Jalen Williams had already endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, appearing in just 33 regular-season games.

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He suffered wrist and hamstring problems. He underwent wrist surgery and dealt with hamstring strains, missing 49 games last season. After returning to start this season, he now faces another uncertain recovery. The timeline is not out yet, but it seems like the star forward would miss the entire season.

The timing compounds the blow.

Oklahoma City improved to 3-0 with the victory. But Jalen Williams’ injury overshadowed the result. The Thunder must now wait for medical clarity before determining how long they could be without one of their most important two-way players.

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The coach announced the team will update on the details of the injury today.

The controversy surrounding Dunn also remains unresolved. Jackson’s defense offers a counterpoint to the online calls for punishment. But the league’s review of the play, not the severity of the injury alone, will determine whether further action is warranted. For now, Williams’ health remains the priority.