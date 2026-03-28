Kristaps Porzingis Makes Free Agency Decision as Warriors Turn Attention to LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard

When healthy, Kristaps Porzingis has proven effective for the Golden State Warriors. In his ten appearances for the Dubs, the 30-year-old has averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. And with a 43.4/31.5/81.4 shooting split, KP is adding the lethal force they need in Stephen Curry’s absence. Most importantly, the Latvian big man is already planning on staying at the Bay.

NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Kristaps Porzingis is “enamored” with the Warriors and is already considering signing a new deal. KP isn’t openly pushing for a Warriors return, yet the signs are loud. The prospect of sharing the floor with Steph intrigues him, and he trusts the system Dr. Rick Celebrini has built.

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Imago Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porzingis (7) reacts after being fouled against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When he arrived seven weeks ago, the left Achilles tendinitis had already cost him four weeks. Then came four missed games, a Feb. 19 debut, and six more absences due to illness. Meanwhile, something clicked. Porzingis bought in fully, becoming a Celebrini disciple. “Rick’s amazing,” he said on Thursday. “Rick is the goat, man. Really. I’m very happy with these guys, and I’m sure they will keep me on the same path.”

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Well, this feeling matters. As Kristaps Porzingis heads into free agency this summer, his choice will hinge heavily on which team he trusts to manage his health. Right now, the Warriors have quietly taken the front seat. They brought in KP to assess his durability and conditioning. To analyze his on-court impact. To explore how he complements an offense built around Stephen Curry. At the very least, his $30.7 million expiring deal still holds value.

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Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are seemingly looking into a mega trade this offseason. And names like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are floating around.

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The Golden State Warriors are chasing LeBron and Kawhi amidst Porzingis’s uncertain future

According to NBA insider Tim Kawakami, the Golden State Warriors could explore offseason moves for LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard. He also weighed how either blockbuster addition might realistically fit within the Warriors’ system. He said, “I think it might be. I think all the dire circumstances and frightful indicators of this season are leading the Warriors down this do-or-die path. And I think there is a way this kind of desperate move actually could work.”

Kawakami lays it out plainly. LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard could realistically consider a $15 million mid-level exception to land in the Bay. It sounds bold. Even reckless. Yet, for the Golden State Warriors, urgency outweighs caution. With Stephen Curry nearing the twilight, Kawakami insists this is exactly the kind of swing the moment demands, something Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. have likely mapped out already.

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Imago Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What once felt absurd now feels inevitable. However, reality bites. The Warriors are staring at a fragile roster, with just four healthy names for training camp: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Will Richard. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody remain sidelined with long-term injuries, deepening the crisis.

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Therefore, the plan demands precision. Golden State cannot strip its core and still attract a superstar. Keeping Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis becomes essential, all while chasing another marquee name. Yet, there’s a hard ceiling—the $209 million first apron. Multiple pathways exist, but each demands careful maneuvering to make the numbers and the dream align.

The Warriors are out of time, and every move now carries weight. Kristaps Porzingis fits, believes, and could stay. However, the front office is thinking bigger. LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard remains in play. Therefore, balance becomes everything. Keep the core, chase greatness, and trust the system. Because if this gamble fails, Stephen Curry’s final window could quietly slip away.