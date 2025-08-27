brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Kristaps Porzingis Name Drops Nikola Jokic to Highlight Alperen Sengun’s Historic EuroBasket Performance

ByAshmit Kumar

Aug 27, 2025 | 3:18 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“Alpi has grown into an NBA All-Star, one of the best players in the NBA, and he has the talent to continue to grow,” said Turkiye’s national team guard Shane Larkin recently about Alperen Sengun. The 23-year-old Turkish star lived up to that praise recently by finishing a matchup against Latvia, aka one of the first main games of the EuroBasket 2025, as one of the team’s lead scorers of the night.

In order to put the Houston Rockets star’s international performance into words, one of his EuroBasket rivals compared him with another player Sengun competes with both in the NBA and on the international level.

After Turkiye’s 88-65 win over Latvia, Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media. Right off the bat, the Latvian admitted, “I mean, he’s good. He’s talented, the way he spins around off the body and this, like he’s really good at this, you know, one of the best. He’s like a baby Jokic, you know, so his passing ability and how he makes his teammates better is a credit to him for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

During the matchup against Latvia, Alperen Sengun recorded 16 points through 7/12 Field Gals, 0/1 3-Pointers, and 2/2 Free Throws. Additionally, he also secured 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block over the course of 28 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Alperen Sengun the next Jokic, or is he carving his own unique path in the NBA?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved