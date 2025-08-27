Kristaps Porzingis Name Drops Nikola Jokic to Highlight Alperen Sengun’s Historic EuroBasket Performance

“Alpi has grown into an NBA All-Star, one of the best players in the NBA, and he has the talent to continue to grow,” said Turkiye’s national team guard Shane Larkin recently about Alperen Sengun. The 23-year-old Turkish star lived up to that praise recently by finishing a matchup against Latvia, aka one of the first main games of the EuroBasket 2025, as one of the team’s lead scorers of the night.

In order to put the Houston Rockets star’s international performance into words, one of his EuroBasket rivals compared him with another player Sengun competes with both in the NBA and on the international level.

After Turkiye’s 88-65 win over Latvia, Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media. Right off the bat, the Latvian admitted, “I mean, he’s good. He’s talented, the way he spins around off the body and this, like he’s really good at this, you know, one of the best. He’s like a baby Jokic, you know, so his passing ability and how he makes his teammates better is a credit to him for sure.”

During the matchup against Latvia, Alperen Sengun recorded 16 points through 7/12 Field Gals, 0/1 3-Pointers, and 2/2 Free Throws. Additionally, he also secured 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block over the course of 28 minutes.

