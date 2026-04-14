Kristaps Porzingis on His History With Draymond Green, Playing With Steph Curry and Health Issues (Exclusive)

After spending most of the past year adapting to a new team, new injuries and a new city, Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis seemed more relaxed as he sat by his locker.

Considering the limited time, Porzingis struggled to provide a definitive evaluation on his fit with the Warriors, his chemistry with Stephen Curry and his health. Yet, both Porzingis and the Warriors seem more encouraged than uncertain about his presence.

“He’s a really easy guy to play with,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He understands the game. He’s got really good skill, obviously. Great shooter, passer, spacer. So it hasn’t been a big adjustment.”

Porzingis has still faced real obstacles. He missed 16 games while dealing with injuries to his left Achilles, lower back, and right knee, along with an illness that disrupted his rhythm. As a result, he has averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting just 31 percent from three, a noticeable dip from his usual efficiency.

Because of overlapping absences, he and Curry have logged only 15 minutes together, which helps explain why their on-court chemistry remains a work in progress heading into the postseason.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) passes as Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

But the 10th-seeded Warriors enter the NBA’s Play-in Tournament against the No. 9 LA Clippers with optimism for reasons beyond Curry’s sharp shooting. Kerr views Porzingis as “a weapon” in both big and small lineups in the post and beyond the arc.

“It hasn’t been a crazy big sample size. But I think we figured out enough of the chemistry, even in the pick and roll,” Curry said. “But we have to put it together in a do-or-die game on Wednesday.”

In the conversation with EssentiallySports, Porzingis broke down his fit with the Warriors, what makes playing alongside Curry unique, how his relationship with Draymond Green has evolved, and why he believes his past health concerns are no longer holding him back. Porzingis also talked about his work with Dr. Rick Celebrini, the Warriors’ Director of Sports Medicine and Performance

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How would you assess how things have gone so far since joining the Warriors?

Porzingis: “It’s been good. Obviously, the trade caught me off guard. But it’s been really good. But it’s been really good in the Bay. I love playing with Steph so far. Obviously, we had a small amount of minutes together. But I can’t say one bad thing about the whole situation. I’m just rolling with the punches. There’s been a lot of changes. Nobody could predict this. But I just roll with the punches.”

Small sample size, but what have you liked about playing with Steph so far?

Porzingis: “Obviously, his gravity and the attention that he requires for the other team opens things up. He’s gotten me a couple of shots just by being open on the floor. I just need to knock them down. But that’s what he does for the whole team. Then on top of that, he makes his shots and he makes his plays. The dude is special.”

You’ve played against him for a while. But now that you’re in it, what are the new things you learn about what it’s like to play with him?

Porzingis: “You got to get used to playing with him a little bit because he’s such a focal point for the team and for us. You have to keep in mind where he is at any given time. All of those plays need to be quick with good screens and then, boom! He can come off and create something. It’s a small sample size as you said. But we’ll get even better if we have more and more time together.”

Even with the limited sample size, Steve said you’ve been able to have good chemistry with the group. What is it about your game and the way you approach things that have resulted in a strong impact?

Porzingis: “I think I’m a player that can fit into any system or any style of play. Obviously, I don’t have my post-game now. I can create something from there for myself. On top of that, I think it’s a good match with Steph and I being in situations together. I think it’s a hard-to-guard type of situation. But still, it’s a very small sample size. So I want to catch a better rhythm with him and knock down my own shots. Once I get a better rhythm, I think we’ll just roll.”

Imago Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

What’s your comfort level with that both you and the team are facing with having to win a Play-In game?

Porzingis: “It’s good. We have a chance to make the playoffs. In other years when I came into the league, this didn’t exist. So it’s a blessing for us to be a tenth seed and still be able to fight for a position. We just have to take and seize this opportunity. Hopefully we can make the best out of it.”

What message do you think Steph has sent that he has fought to come back for the Play-In instead of just focusing on his long-term health for next season?

Porzingis: “That showed to the group that this guy is dedicated. As the tenth seed and where we are right now with guys being hurt, Steph could easily be like, ‘This is not our year. Let me get this knee right for next year.’ But for him to fight back and try to come back with this group that we have speaks volumes about who he is as a person and a player as well as what kind of example he sets for everybody. That’s awesome.”

Beyond you all wanting to extend your season however long you can, what do you think it means for next season to be able to have more games to play together?

Porzingis: “Of course that’s important, especially with an organization that knows how to win and Steph knows how to win many times. Same with Draymond. There’s so many guys that have been in these kinds of situations. It’s a dangerous team if we make it as the eighth seed or seventh seed. It’s not the most comfortable seventh or eighth seed to face. We have an experienced team that knows how to play and knows how to win. To have guys coming back with this and that with something new, it’s a little bit dangerous. If we get there, we’ll try to make a surprise.”

You’re used to joining a team that is already established. How do you compare what trying to fit in with this group to when you joined Boston with Tatum and Brown as well as last season in Atlanta with Trae?

Porzingis: “This is one of the most experienced teams that I’ve been on with Al [Horford], Steph, Draymond, Jimmy. All of these guys know how to play basketball. They’ve done it for many years at a very high level. Now, I know it’s crazy, but I’m also a veteran after playing for 11 years. It’s actually cool to play with older players who have the experience and know how to play. But we also have some guys that are coming up and are hungry and learning the game at a quick pace. I think it’s a good combination

Imago Mar 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis (7) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

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What has Rick done for you so far?

Porzingis: “He’s unbelievable. We sat down and he wanted to know everything from A to Z. We put everything on the list, and he did everything possible to help me get healthy. It’s nothing but great things that I can say about him. He’s the GOAT.”

Can you paint a picture on what he has helped with you in that regards?

Porzingis: “No. But with health stuff, obviously they know. I was walking in the desert for a while trying to figure it out. But thanks to Rick, we’ve figured it out. But it’s not just with my season, but in general. Whatever was going on Steph this half year, it’s been unbelievable. He’s been keeping guys healthy. So that’s something that I have to give him credit for. That’s something that, for sure as players, we take into consideration. Especially for a player like me with my history, that’s something that I take into consideration.”

After having issues with injuries earlier in your career, you made a lot of progress with your health during your time in Washington. Can you compare what progress you made there and what you’ve made now?

Porzingis: “Honestly, the big key for me is having a high-level staff. Of course, you always have to have a little bit of luck. I loved the medical staff in DC. They kept me really, really healthy for the year and a half when I was there. Here, it’s been really good too. It’s not that the other teams weren’t high-level. They also were at a high level. But I think and believe this is the type of staff that will keep me healthy. I just want to be healthy and be able to play.”

And your time in Boston was more of a unique circumstance?

Porzingis: “Yeah, that unique. That was unique.”

Is all of that behind you?

Porzingis: “Yeah, all of that is behind me.”

What percentage would you put your health at right now?

Porzingis: “Just because the season has been up and down and not really getting into a rhythm, I’m still kind of around 70 percentish, I would say. I would say with each game, it’s going up. We’ll see. But I’ll take my time. I’ll slow down a little bit in the offseason. And then build back in. Next year, I really want to hit the ground running.”

What do you expect that will look like?

Porzingis: “Honestly, that’s the thing. It feels like I’ve been walking in the desert this season. I’m like, ‘Come on when am I going to get to when I need to get to?’ Right now, I think I’m making strides toward that. Obviously, we don’t know how far we’re going to get it. But I think if it’s a shorter season, to have all of that summer to really get everything under control with these guys and be healthy, I think then I will (trails off). I’ll be humble and take it day-by-day. But I have a vision in my head that I think I want to get to. I want to be healthy for this group, or if I’m somewhere else.

I think it’s been the story, not only for my career, but for players in general. A lot of times you see a bad year, and then you see a bounc back. That’s just a natural reaction. So I think the way this season has been for me, I really look forward to a redemption year. That’s the message. That’s what’s on my mind.”

Speaking of injuries, how have Jimmy [Butler]and Moses [Moody’s] spirits been since being out?

Porzingis: “I don’t know them that well. I just got here. But Jimmy has been for the second or third time around the team. From what I know and playing against him, he’s really cool and I can tell the group loves him. I look forward toward also maybe getting a chance to play with him.”

Imago Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (7) controls a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

You’ve had the chance to play with Draymond. What has that dynamic been like after going up against him for so many seasons?

Porzingis: “It’s been great to have on my side, for sure. He is a guy that plays with a lot of heart and a lot of emotion and an edge. Draymond and I have had our tangles throughout our years. But to have him on my side, I can see who he is. He’s really like that. It’s been a pleasure to be his teammate.”

What were the memorable tangles that you had with him?

Porzingis: “He’s just always talking something. He dunked on one of my teammates, and he’s yelling at me, ‘You mother—!” I’m like, ‘Are you talking me?’ We’ve had our moments, for sure, and a few pushes and shoves.”

I talked with him earlier after your signing and he said he’ll have a bigger comfort level to be even more aggressive because of your presence at the rim. What’s that dynamic been like?

Porzingis: “I still feel like we have many levels to get to. But I think they can feel it with having that rim protection. It’s going to be there. The healthier that I get, the higher level that we’ll be. To have Draymond defensively with me out there makes my life a lot easier.”

As Porzingis put it, this season has been about survival more than rhythm. At roughly 70 percent health, his production and fit only tell part of the story. What comes next is what matters most. With a full offseason ahead and a clearer understanding of his role, Porzingis is betting on something he has chased throughout his career. A healthy reset, and a real chance to deliver when it counts.

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.