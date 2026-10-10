Kristaps Porzingis’ Only Link to Warriors After Steve Kerr Revealed Amid Battle With Mysterious Disease

Another day, another absence for Kristaps Porzingis. The Warriors center continues to miss time, and neither general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. nor head coach Steve Kerr has offered an official reason. While the uncertainty surrounding the Latvian big man persists, Golden State appears to be maintaining its connection with him amid his ongoing health concerns.

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The latest update, however, offers little clarity on when Porzingis might return. Even his former Boston Celtics teammate, Al Horford, acknowledged that he had not spoken with KP or seen him around the team. That leaves Golden State waiting for answers with the regular season fast approaching.

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There has been some communication, though. Yesterday, Steve Kerr confirmed that he communicates with Kristaps Porzingis despite not having met him in person yet. But there is another important staff member who is keeping tabs on the 31-year-old center.

“He wasn’t here today,” Kerr said to the media. “Rick spoke with him yesterday, and they had a good conversation. Nothing else to report.”

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Rick Celebrini, the Warriors’ director of sports medicine and performance, reportedly spoke with Porzingis on Thursday. Kerr confirmed the contact after the team’s light practice. The update suggests that the Warriors’ medical staff remains in contact with the Latvian big, even as the coaching staff has little new information to share publicly.

However, it does not establish whether the conversation concerned his potential return, his current symptoms, or a possible recovery timeline. This matters as Golden State’s final plans for the upcoming season remain in the air.

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Steve Kerr admitted that the coaching staff still had decisions to make. “We haven’t figured it out,” he said. With the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers approaching, the Warriors have little time left to settle their frontcourt plans.

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to play an important role in Golden State’s plans this season. His combination of size, shooting, and rim protection could give the Warriors a different dimension in the frontcourt. But his continued absence has left Kerr without a clear picture of how the rotation will look once the games begin to count.

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His new contract makes the situation even more significant for Golden State. The Warriors re-signed the Latvian center to a two-year, $40 million deal in June, with a player option for the second season. The agreement showed the franchise’s commitment. However, his ongoing health concerns have clouded those plans before the new season has even begun.

Yesterday, Kerr acknowledged that Kristaps Porzingis was not with the team and said he intended to check in with him. He also confirmed that the two had exchanged messages, although their conversations had not gone into detail.

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“I’ll reach out to to KP today and and check in with him, but nothing new to report.” When asked about their communication, Kerr added, “Yeah, we’ve texted. But “we haven’t gotten into depth, so.”

The lack of a detailed update has fueled concern about Porzingis’ availability, particularly given his medical history.

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In 2025, the center was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that can affect heart rate and blood circulation when a person changes posture. Golden State has not confirmed that his current absence is related to POTS.

While Porzingis was diagnosed with POTS in 2025, the Warriors have not confirmed whether his current absence stems from that condition or another issue. No official explanation or reports have connected his current setback to his previous condition. Still, the uncertainty surrounding his health could become a bigger concern. NBA insider Brett Siegel has also raised doubts about Porzingis’ immediate availability.

“I’ve been told that Golden State is bracing for Porzingis to miss the start of the season,” Siegel said. “There’s just no word on what his timetable looks like, how long he’s going to be out, what he’s even dealing with at this point. And so definitely very concerning for the Warriors. It could be something that even lingers into November at this point. We just don’t know.”

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The Warriors have not officially ruled Porzingis out of their season opener against the Lakers. However, with his status still unclear and no timetable available, his participation remains in doubt. An absence extending into November also remains a possibility, according to Siegel.