Kristaps Porzingis Refuses to Play For Warriors as Front Office Takes Drastic Decision

The Golden State Warriors have stopped making payments to Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary, adding another complication to the center’s uncertain future with the franchise. The decision comes as the team continues exploring trade options while Porzingis considers stepping away from basketball because of ongoing health problems.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported the Warriors’ position and the team’s options ahead of the trade deadline. Charania reported, “The Warriors are not delivering payments to Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary, ruling that he is not rendering services, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Golden State is permitted to move his contract at any point before the Feb. 11 deadline even without paying him currently, and will continue exhausting trade avenues as the 31-year-old leans toward ending his NBA career. Absorbing Porzingis’ near-expiring deal would allow a rival team to move a salary out and save money and clear a roster spot via a buyout.”

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Brett Siegel further explained the circumstances under which an NBA team can withhold a player’s salary or place funds in an escrow account. According to Siegel, this can happen when a player refuses to play or is away from the team without organizational approval.

Porzingis is reportedly not disputing the lack of payments, according to Underdog NBA, which cited Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. The update adds that Golden State is ruling that Porzingis is “not rendering services.”

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Porzingis has been dealing with recurring symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which can affect the autonomic nervous system and cause symptoms such as dizziness and fatigue. The condition has kept him away from the team, with no clear timeline for his return.

The possibility of retirement had already emerged before the latest salary decision. Charania reported in October that Porzingis was seriously contemplating his future in basketball, with stepping away from the game becoming a possibility if his health did not improve. The Warriors subsequently confirmed that they did not expect him to rejoin the team in the immediate future.

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Golden State’s contract structure provides some flexibility despite the uncertainty surrounding the center. Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million extension with the Warriors in June. His deal includes a $20 million salary in each season, with only $3 million of the second season guaranteed. The structure was designed to keep the contract immediately trade-eligible rather than requiring the franchise to wait until December.

That flexibility is now particularly important because the Warriors need to find a workable solution for a player whose availability remains uncertain. Charania reported that the team could attach draft picks to encourage another franchise to absorb the contract. Golden State could also take on additional salary as part of a larger transaction if the right opportunity emerges.

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The contract’s value also needs to be considered alongside the money Golden State continues to carry on its books. Even though the Warriors are withholding the payments, Porzingis’ salary still counts against the salary cap, luxury tax and apron. That makes resolving his situation relevant to the franchise’s financial planning as well as its rotation.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks highlighted the cost of Porzingis’ absence, writing, “Failure to render services is costing Kristaps Porzingis $218,341 (1/91.6 per game).” The calculation illustrates the financial impact of each missed game while his contract remains on the Warriors’ books.

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The situation is a difficult turn for a player who joined Golden State with the expectation of strengthening its frontcourt. Porzingis appeared in 15 of the team’s final 20 games last season after arriving from the Boston Celtics. His size, shooting and ability to protect the rim offered the Warriors another option alongside Draymond Green.

His health problems, however, have prevented the team from building around that combination this season. Porzingis previously dealt with lingering symptoms after contracting an upper respiratory virus while with Boston, according to ESPN’s October reporting. He has also had a lengthy injury history, including a serious foot injury during the 2024 NBA Finals.

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For Golden State, the immediate priority is finding a resolution that works for both its roster and financial situation. A trade remains possible before February 11, while a buyout could also enter the conversation. But until Porzingis’ health and playing future become clearer, the Warriors face an unusual contract situation with no guaranteed return to the court.