Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly Defying Warriors as His Whereabouts During Continued Absence Revealed

Golden State’s stance on Kristaps Porzingis has officially shifted from an excused absence to an unexcused one. While the center remains away from team facilities, a recent social media update places him far from the Bay Area.

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With the Warriors increasingly pessimistic about his return, the latest sighting has renewed questions about the relationship between the two sides.

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A photo shared on Instagram by Marbella-based cosmetic dentist Bruno Pereira Da Silva showed Porzingis posing with the dental professional in Spain. The post’s caption indicated that the Warriors center had visited him for dental care.

“Always a pleasure to treat a champion Great having @kporzee in the chair – NBA champion, gentleman, and proof that big smiles come in big sizes,” the caption read.

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While the post offers a rare glimpse of the center, the exact date of the photo and whether Porzingis remains in Spain remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, he remains sidelined with an undisclosed medical issue.

The sighting comes after ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported a growing “extreme level of pessimism” within the Warriors about Porzingis playing for the franchise again. Slater also reported that the center’s absence from the team facility could “no longer be described as an excused absence.”

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The shift suggests Porzingis is now operating outside the team’s explicit wishes. Under standard NBA guidelines, unexcused absences can trigger disciplinary actions, including team fines or partial salary withholding if the separation continues.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have prepared to remain patient as they explore the trade market for his contract.

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The situation marks a shift from the team’s earlier approach.

Earlier this month, the Warriors announced that Porzingis would remain out indefinitely but expected him to spend time around the organization while receiving treatment. A week later, the team said he would not be around for the immediate future, without providing further details about the change.

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Kristaps Porzingis has previously addressed his health concerns himself via X. He said he was working with doctors and experts to identify the issue and return to full health.

Then came the shocking update.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the center was dealing with recurring symptoms associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that can cause dizziness and an elevated heart rate when standing.

Reports have also raised the possibility that he is considering his long-term future in basketball. An early retirement?

The Warriors have not publicly disclosed the full details of his medical situation, and the Instagram photo does not establish whether his trip to Spain violated any agreement with the franchise. Furthermore, the Warriors have not confirmed whether his overseas travel directly violated team protocols or existing private agreements.

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For now, the Warriors appear to be weighing their options rather than rushing into a resolution. Slater’s reporting suggests the organization has prepared to wait for a trade market to develop.

Meanwhile, the doubts about Kristaps Porzingis’ return intensify. The photo from Spain has revealed where the center is. But it has not answered the more important question: whether he will play for the Warriors again.