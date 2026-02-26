Kristaps Porzingis’ Return Up in the Air as Steve Kerr Shares Update on Draymond Green Injury

The Golden State Warriors are heading into tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at a disadvantage. Superstar guard Stephen Curry is already sitting while he recovers from runner’s knee, and now, the team’s also juggling the availability of Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. Amidst all of this, head coach Steve Kerr addressed their status before the game.

“[Green]’s pretty beaten up from last night,” Kerr told reporters in his pre-game interview. “Back acted up today. So we’ll keep him out and get him ready for the next one.”

Kerr is referring to the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which they frustratingly lost 113-109. Now, it seems like that particular matchup keeps haunting them. Kerr did admit that the team is hoping that Green is back by Saturday, when the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Crypto.com Arena.

This isn’t the first time Green’s back has been a problem this season. Just a few days ago, Green was a late scratch against the Denver Nuggets as his back acted up again, though the Warriors’ young core managed to take home a surprising win. For now, managing Green’s health is the important part.

“It won’t change from the rest of the season,” Kerr said when asked about the Warriors’ process to take care of Green. “It’s just manage it day by day, week by week, see how he’s feeling… It’s hard to plan ahead. But with the older guys, you absolutely have to monitor them and get pace them and give them the chance for recovery to avoid bigger injury.”

That advice applies to their trade deadline acquisition as well, especially since Kristaps Porzingis has only played one game in a Warriors jersey.

Steve Kerr Drops Update Filled With Uncertainty on Kristaps Porzingis

Steve Kerr’s answers about Draymond Green were already cryptic, but his updates on Porzingis were even less concrete. When asked by reporters about how the Latvian center was trending, Kerr admitted he hadn’t received a formal update, saying:

“I have not talked to anybody about him today, but I hope so.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not a real timeline, especially considering that Porzingis’ absence is much less serious than Draymond’s is, in theory.

The veteran big man has apparently fallen ill, though specifics on his illness aren’t known. All the team can hope for is that his case of POTS isn’t flaring up again. Porzingis has already missed two games, and now a third, following his Warriors debut after the All-Star break. Fans keeping an eye out for him wouldn’t have seen him at the bench yesterday or tonight either, since he stayed back home while recovering from the illness.

Green and Porzingis’ absences hinder an already struggling Warriors team, who have faced injury issues all season. Just earlier this year, they suffered a brutal setback with Jimmy Butler‘s ACL injury, and without any of their top three players, all the Warriors can do is hope that the supporting cast is enough to take the win tonight.