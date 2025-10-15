Kristaps Porzingis Sends Concerning Message About Future to Hawks After Trae Young Fuels Exit Rumors

Exemplary additions don’t always solve drama. The Atlanta Hawks are living in that situation. Their ace, Trae Young, was eligible to sign an extension, entering his final guaranteed year. There’s intrigue about whether the franchise sees Young in their future. But they have more to think about. Notably, Kristaps Porzingis isn’t committing to his future yet.

Just traded from the Celtics, the Unicorn is entering the last year of his contract. He’s “happy” to be with the Hawks, playing with a promising roster. Still, he isn’t keen on putting pen to paper just yet. Porzingis wants to assess the situation and calmly decide about his NBA future.

“I know that’s an option. I wanna see how the year goes. I wanna show that I’m playing at a high level again, that I’m healthy, that I’m everything, and then that kind of stuff will take care of itself, you know? We’ll see,” the former Knicks center told The Athletic. After splurging in the summer, the Hawks are positioned to take full advantage of a weakened East.

The Young-Porzingis partnership could indeed be a turning point for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in the past two seasons. There are always health concerns with the 30-year-old. He has appeared in just 99 regular-season games over the last two seasons. But after a fascinating EuroBasket2025 with Latvia, Kristaps Porzingis is eager to be his best during the regular season.

“I just didn’t have the engine that I usually have. … As soon as I got some rest and got back in shape with the national team, I’m feeling great. I feel awesome now,” Porzingis said about his health. The Latvian center is still a dynamic offensive threat. His shot blocking and size make the Hawks’ field a tall lineup, except for Trae Young.

If they do find success this season, Porzingis may look to return. But the Hawks have other decisions to make before getting to Porzingis.

Trae Young’s cryptic post alarms the Hawks

Most teams in the NBA have given the franchise keys to their young superstar. Teams with Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and more can build a team without worrying about their future. Trae Young should have been in the same scenario. Last season, he averaged a league-leading 11.6 assists while being a terrific scorer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the Hawks are waiting to offer him an extension. And it could be testing Young’s patience. Like LeBron James’ recent ‘Second Decision’, Young has teased an exclusive interview with Adam Lefkoe. He also sent out a cryptic tweet saying “it’s just business,” amidst stalled negotiations with the Hawks.

That has sparked doubt about his willingness to be a Hawk.

However, that’s not a worry they share for this season. In press conferences, Young has admitted that contract talks aren’t on his mind. He is focused on growing with his new teammates and, hopefully, being back in the postseason again. Furthermore, waiting isn’t entirely illogical for the Hawks either. They have to assess exactly who they want to extend.

Notably, they may have to decide on his extension depending on how Kristaps Porzingis fits with the team. Additionally, Dyson Daniels, who emerged as one of the most disruptive defenders last season, will become a restricted free agent if he doesn’t sign a contract by October 21.

Letting the season play out is the only way to gauge their financial situation. That allows them to have a clear picture of the things that have to be done.

That will most likely include extending Trae Young, as he’s been a transformational star for the team. But if it doesn’t happen during the season, he can test free agency next summer.

