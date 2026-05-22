Kristaps Porzingis, Seth Curry & 2 Players Unlikely to Return to Warriors Amid LeBron James Interest, Per Insider

The Golden State Warriors spent the last season learning a brutal lesson about the modern NBA. Talent still matters. Experience still matters. But availability might matter more than anything else now. That realization could end up costing Kristaps Porzingis, Seth Curry, and multiple veteran role players their spots in Golden State this summer. Ironically enough, though, the one aging superstar the Warriors still appear fascinated by is LeBron James.

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According to Tim Kawakami, the Warriors are entering a major philosophical reset around Stephen Curry after a disappointing 37-45 season that ended in the Play-In Tournament. The organization no longer sounds obsessed with repeating “championship, championship, championship.” Instead, the focus has shifted toward getting younger, faster, healthier, and simply more competitive on a nightly basis.

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And honestly, the Warriors do not have much of a choice. This season became a medical balancing act almost from opening night. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in January.

Moses Moody suffered a devastating torn patellar tendon in March. Curry himself missed 27 consecutive games with lingering knee issues. By the end of the year, Steve Kerr was spending more time managing availability than actual basketball matchups.

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Porzingis may be the biggest name unlikely to return. The Warriors brought him in hoping his size and floor spacing could elevate the offense around Curry, but the partnership never truly stabilized. The 7-foot-2 big man appeared in just 15 games for Golden State while battling illness and recurring lower-body problems.

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The talent was obvious when he played. The problem was that Golden State rarely knew when he would actually be available. That uncertainty matters even more now because the Warriors are trying to survive in a Western Conference suddenly dominated by younger and more explosive teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

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The same logic applies to Seth Curry. The emotional appeal of the Curry brothers sharing a roster always sounded better than the basketball reality. Seth managed to appear in only 10 games this season because of severe sciatica issues, logging just 133 total minutes. At this stage of his career, his defensive limitations already made him a difficult fit inside Kerr’s system. Once the injuries piled up too, the equation became even tougher to justify.

De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford Facing Similar Questions

Then there is De’Anthony Melton, who may be the hardest decision of the group.

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When healthy, Melton is exactly the type of player Golden State wants around Curry — versatile defense, secondary ball-handling, transition energy, and reliable perimeter shooting. But after returning from ACL rehab, the Warriors may hesitate to enter a major bidding war for another player carrying significant injury risk.

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Even Al Horford feels increasingly unlikely to stick around as the Warriors prioritize younger legs and more athletic depth across the roster. That is what makes the LeBron situation so fascinating.

On paper, pursuing a player who turns 42 in December sounds completely contradictory to everything Golden State is supposedly trying to become. But LeBron is not operating on a normal aging curve anymore.

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While the Warriors spent the season managing injuries across the roster, LeBron quietly logged 1,989 regular-season minutes this year. That would have ranked second on Golden State’s entire roster behind only Brandin Podziemski.

Imago Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) drives in against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

He played more total minutes than Curry. More than Draymond Green. More than Butler. That is the contradiction the Warriors may ultimately accept. They are not necessarily trying to get younger just for the sake of getting younger. They are trying to get more durable. And somehow, unbelievably, LeBron still qualifies.

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The Warriors also know the basketball fit is no longer hypothetical. Curry and LeBron developed strong chemistry during their Olympic run with Team USA under Kerr, and Golden State has monitored the possibility of pairing them together dating back to previous trade discussions.

Meanwhile, Curry himself appears fully aligned with the organization’s larger reset. Rather than demanding desperate win-now moves, the franchise icon has openly talked about rebuilding the Warriors’ foundation with better athleticism, sharper execution, and more sustainable roster construction.

That shift could define Golden State’s entire offseason. The dynasty version of the Warriors is gone. The league has changed too much for them to simply recreate it. Now the challenge becomes building a roster that can survive the physical demands of the modern Western Conference while still maximizing whatever elite years Curry has left.

And if that process means moving on from veterans like Porzingis, Seth Curry, Horford, and possibly Melton while still keeping the door open for LeBron James, the Warriors suddenly seem comfortable living with that contradiction.