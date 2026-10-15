Kristaps Porzingis finally broke silence about his injury. But instead of optimism, this has again brought uncertainty around the Latvian. Then the Golden State Warriors’ update about 31-year-old’s health only made the matter more uncertain.

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He was initially ruled out at Media Day by Gm Mike Dunleavy Jr. At the time, the reason was never revealed, but many hoped that it would be a short absence. Now, KP has missed all five preseason games and the entire training camp and is expected to be out “indefinitely.”

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“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap,” Kristaps Porzingis wrote in a statement. “Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon.

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it 💪🏼. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support 🙏🏼.”

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His follow-up tweet did clarify one illness that he is not suffering from. In fact, the Warriors star joked and debunked the rumors of him having HIV or AIDS.

“I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands,” Porzingis wrote on X. “So everyone can relax now 😄🙏🏼 and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

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It was important to dispel the rumor. Because Kristaps Porzingis has faced a wave of online speculation about his health since 2025. Baseless claims linking his condition to HIV and AIDS have repeatedly resurfaced whenever he missed games.

They gained traction on social media in June 2025, during his final weeks with the Boston Celtics, after a viral illness and related fatigue and weight loss prompted online speculation. KP later denied having HIV or AIDS and said he had been diagnosed with POTS.

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In fact, In February 2026, Outsports reported that the false allegations were still circulating among fans. The situation took another turn in the fall of 2026, following Porzingis’ move to the Warriors. That’s why Kristaps Porzingis eventually addressed the allegations himself.

The Warriors also on Wednesday said in a statement that Kristaps Porzingis finally was at the facility and had met with Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and vice president of player health and performance Rick Celebrini. But any update regarding “including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

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This comes after weeks of uncertainty about the Latvian’s availability. He signed his new two-year, $40 million contract in June, and the Dub Nation had high hopes that Porzingis would be fully healthy this season. As last season, the 31-year-old appeared in just 15 games since arriving at the February trade deadline.

In fact, Porzingis made his Warriors debut on February 19 after missing the team’s first four games. He then sat out six more games because of illness before returning in March.



During that absence, Steve Kerr caused controversy by saying that Porzingis’s previously reported POTS diagnosis was “misinformation”; Kerr later retracted the remark, calling it a “stupid mistake” to discuss a medical diagnosis he was not qualified to assess.

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“The bottom line is whatever was bothering him in Atlanta that was keeping him out had nothing to do with the illness last week. He was just sick, there’s a lot going around as you guys know. He was sick enough where he was losing a lot of fluids and contagious so we kept him home but he’s doing a lot better now.”

Previously, the health-related setback of Kristaps Porzingis was linked to POTS, which he had disclosed in 2025. But now, the Warriors, including Steve Kerr, have avoided revealing the reason. And did not link the Latvian’s absence to POTS.

Previously, the head coach, despite Porzingis’ absence stated, “he’s gotta take care of his health and, again, we’ll support that and we’ll keep moving forward with the team.”

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Now, that’s what the Latvian is doing, and his statement was to debunk the rumors.