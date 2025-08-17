brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Kristaps Porzingis’ Unusual Gesture After Luka Doncic Injury Emerges Amid Slovenia Star’s Outburst

ByShweta Das

Aug 17, 2025 | 10:02 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Luka Doncic’s return to the court for Slovenia’s game against Latvia should’ve been the story. After all, he had torched the team for 26 points in just one half. Slovenia built a double-digit lead, the vibe was electric, and the leaner, quicker version of Luka looked every bit the franchise face the Lakers paid $165 million for. Then came the third quarter, and a moment that sent ripples through Slovenia, Los Angeles, and the entire basketball world.

After colliding with teammate Gregor Hrovat, Doncic clutched his right knee and left the court visibly limping. Fans feared the worst. Slovenia’s momentum vanished. Latvia stormed back. And in a wild twist after the final whistle, a surprising gesture from Kristaps Porzingis flipped the script.

Porzingis, who led Latvia with 20 points in their 100-88 win, made headlines postgame not for what he did on the court, but for what happened after. BasketNews reported that Porzingis approached Slovenia head coach Aleksander Sekulic and apologized for the refereeing. The moment was even more striking considering the former Mavericks duo, Doncic and Porzingis, were once rumored to have a fractured relationship during their stint in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Sekulic confirmed it, “Kristaps Porzingis even came to me after the game and apologized for the refereeing,” he told Siol.

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

Porzingis’ gesture came just hours after he and Doncic were seen laughing courtside pregame, captured in a viral post by the Slovenian Basketball Federation. The post, a direct shot at long-standing beef rumors, showed the two exchanging smiles and goofing courtside. Earlier in the week, Porzingis addressed their Dallas years, “I have a normal relationship with Luka Doncic. Of course, the time in Dallas didn’t work out. It’s a phase that’s over.”

Something even Luka echoed the same last year in June, “Me and KP have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise.” And while Porzingis was busy patching up optics, Doncic was clearly fed up with something else, the officiating. Cameras caught him marching straight to the head referee after the final buzzer, engaging in a brief handshake. However, he immediately turning back to fire off a few choice words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Doncic has heated exchange with ref

The Lakers star’s annoyance was visible, with many claiming Slovenia had been handed a biased whistle. Sekulic didn’t hold back either. “It’s important that our guys really responded superbly to the pressure put by the Latvian team, and especially the referees,” he said. “If it weren’t for those few black minutes at the beginning of the second half…”

What’s your perspective on:

Did Porzingis' apology mark the end of his beef with Doncic, or is it just for show?

Have an interesting take?

Doncic had every reason to be angry. Slovenia blew a double-digit lead, got whistled repeatedly in the third quarter, and saw their best player sidelined due to injury. And for the fourth straight prep game, they lost, this time despite Luka’s explosive first-half performance, 26 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in just 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The only good news? NBA insiders Dan Woike and Marc Stein confirmed the injury was a right knee contusion, not a ligament issue. Doncic walked off under his own power, returned to the bench with an ice pack, and even lobbied to re-enter. The medical staff said no. Slovenia chose caution. “I can’t talk about the situation at this moment. When we know more, we will inform the public,” Sekulic said postgame.

Doncic is expected to be back soon. Slovenia next plays Great Britain on August 19 before wrapping up warm-ups against Serbia on August 21. EuroBasket begins August 27, with Slovenia opening against Poland. Until then, Slovenian fans will hold their breath. Lakers fans will monitor every update. 

Top Stories

1

Walls Close In on Fever HC as Caitlin Clark’s 2 Teammates Intensify WNBA Insider’s Playoff Concern

2

Fact Check: Is Russell Westbrook Leaving NBA To Sign $150M Contract in Europe?

3

Sophie Cunningham Reveals How WNBA Legend Set Her Up to Be Caitlin Clark’s Teammate

4

Indiana Fever Star Confirms Long-Suspected Caitlin Clark Reality That Apparently No One Else Can Do

5

Anthony Edwards’ Demand Alters Teammates’ Career Plans as Timberwolves Await $100M Roster Decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Porzingis' apology mark the end of his beef with Doncic, or is it just for show?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved