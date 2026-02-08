Kristaps Porzingis Urged to Solve Warriors’ Major Problem That’s Causing Steve Kerr’s Headache

The Golden State Warriors are limping to the All-Star break, trying to hold their ground in the play-in tournament instead of being able to build momentum. Injuries have completely shifted the rotation, and the offense has relied heavily on three-point variance. With only two games left before the pause, this stretch is becoming about survival, and recently acquired center Kristaps Porzingis’ absence is only making things worse.

“We’ve got to lock in and go get that Memphis game on Monday,” head coach Steve Kerr said after the team’s tough 105-99 loss against the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers today.

He continued, “We’ll be able to regroup after the break, hopefully get [Stephen Curry] and Kristaps [Porzingis] playing right after the break. We’re in a pretty good spot if we can get healthy and start to generate a little better offensive rhythm.”

Kerr admitted that his team is still navigating uncertainty, describing the team as being “in the forest now.” The All-Star break is a chance to finally breath, reset, and hope that the team can recover. That reset hinges on health.

Porzingis has been dealing with POTS, an auto-immune disease, all season long, as well as left Achilles tendinitis, but the team has been confident that the center can return this season. Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini greenlit his trade from the Hawks earlier this week, explaining that his staff did their “due diligence” on the center in advance.

This, combined with Curry’s recovery from Runner’s Knee, should be enough to get the Warriors back on track to being competitive in the Western Conference. For now, there’s other issues that Porzingis can solve for the Warriors.

Kristaps Porzingis Is the Warriors’ Interior Fix, But Only If He Can Stay Healthy

After Jimmy Butler‘s ACL injury, Kristaps Porzingis has become the theoretical answer to the Warriors’ interior problems. Right now, the team doesn’t have the stabilizing scoring presence that Butler once provided, giving them a much better offensive floor for when the shots don’t fall. Their lack of interior presence showed tonight.

Imago Oct 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and forward RJ Barrett (9) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I thought what hurt us tonight was the free throws, they got to the line 30 times,” Kerr said, referring to the Lakers tonight. “Outscored us by 17 points. That’s kind of the difference in the game.”

Defensively, his size matters just as much. At 7’2″, he can deter drives and reduce the load on Draymond Green to sit in the paint instead of playing a roamer role, something he has has previously pointed to as something he excels in. It also helps limit the foul trouble that has plague the Warriors this season.

The extra free throws that Kerr talked about are usually a result of late rotations or smaller defenders, something he can easily solve for the team. Offensively, he can stretch the floor while still being a go-to interior scorer, giving them more structure in half-court sets as a play finisher.

Of course, his fit was never the question. The undeniable caveat with Porzingis has always been health, and stint with the Warriors is a chance to prove that he can stay long enough on the floor to make a difference.