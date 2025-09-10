Kyle Kuzma Celebrates Anniversary in Style With Simone Biles and WNBA Legend in New York

If there is one NBA player whose interest in watches stands out prominently, it is Kyle Kuzma. As ‘Nylon’ journalist Kevin LeBlanc once highlighted, the Milwaukee Bucks star is “a watch fiend, and believes in their value as collectibles, and when he wears one, “it’s an art piece and conversation starter””. Among his impressive collection are also pieces from the Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet, which has been serving people with exceptional timepieces for more than a century. So, when the brand celebrated an important milestone, Kuzma made sure to be present for it.

A social media user recently highlighted the NBA star posing alongside 7x Olympic Gold Medallist Simone Biles and 3x WNBA champion Breanna Stewart. The caption read “Kyle Kuzma for Audemars Piguet x Vanity Fair. As one of the evening’s featured talents, @kuz joined Simone Biles and Breanna Stewart in leading the @audemarspiguet 150th Anniversary celebration with @vanityfair in New York.”

Audemars Piguet’s management team had been going the distance to mark the brand’s 150th year of operation. Back in February, it held a live stage show and unveiled, among other innovations, a new perpetual calendar design reportedly protected by five patents. Later, it kicked off its anniversary exhibition tour in Shanghai, called “The House of Wonders”.

More recently, as part of the continued celebrations, Audemars Piguet hosted a party attended by several influencers and celebrities. Simone Biles, RAYE, Jonathan Cohen, and Aryna Sabalenka were given center stage, with Vanity Fair publishing a detailed profile on them as part of the collaboration with the watch brand.

Kyle Kuzma does not have a partnership deal with Audemars Piguet. However, he has indulged in spending a significant amount of money to add watches from the brand to his collection. One of the pieces in his collection is a ‘Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar’, which is listed on ‘Chrono24’ at a whopping price of $315,000.

As highlighted by ‘South China Morning Post’, Kuzma showed off a one-of-a-kind 44mm Royal Oak Offshore to Esquire back when he was still playing for the Lakers. He has also reportedly been seen often wearing various versions of this model on social media.

