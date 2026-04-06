Kyle Kuzma Publicly Urges Giannis Antetokounmpo Not to Leave Amid Bucks Turmoil

The tension around the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo is loud and uncomfortable. Both sides have seemingly stopped sitting at the same table. With the reported investigation going on, the power struggle continues. However, Giannis is taking things easy, or is he? Well, his latest Instagram post’s comment section tells a different story.

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On Sunday, the 31-year-old Greek superstar shared a carousel of three photos. In those pictures, the veteran forward is smiling and in action on the court in what looks like a practice session. Now, his caption read: “Never skipped a day of work in my life. Better ask about me 💯” Well, does this sound like a subtle dig at the Bucks? Could be. Meanwhile, his teammate, Kyle Kuzma, commented: “Don’t leave us king.”

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During such tumultuous times when the Bucks-Giannis turmoil has everyone’s attention, Kuzma’s comment surely sends an alarm. And here’s why…

Giannis and Milwaukee aren’t even trying to hide the unrest anymore. Everything is out in public. Trouble escalated for both sides when the Bucks organization reportedly tried shutting Antetokounmpo down after a knee hyperextension injury on March 15. However, Giannis rejected the idea, clearly stating that he won’t sit idle, especially when the medical reports are clear.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In simple terms, Giannis says he’s ready to play, but the front office says no, not so fast. And that back-and-forth has now turned into a full investigation scene for the NBA. Recently, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared that the 31-year-old has denied participating in 3-on-3 scrimmages as part of return protocol from a mid-March knee injury.

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Meanwhile, he told the media, “I’m available to play, but I’m not in the game. I’m available to play today. Right now. I’m available.” Giannis’s only concern is the Bucks’ refusal to medically clear him for a return. Therefore, his social media caption reflects a strong sense of discipline and pride in consistency. Giannis Antetokounmpo values the grind and commits himself fully to the work. Moreover, he is publicly claiming that he has always shown up regardless of circumstances.

At the same time, his future relies on the $275 million contract extension waiting for him in October. Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks owners clarified that the team could move on from their superstar if he denies the extension. But what if Giannis asks for a trade? What if he turns away from his promise? Therefore, Kyle Kuzma’s comment holds a much deeper implication.

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And who knows, maybe he truly has an idea about what is going on?

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Doc Rivers tenure at risk amidst the Giannis Antetokounmpo drama

The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough 2025-26 season. Injuries and losses limited them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-47 record. Moreover, the team did not make it to the postseason for the first time in a decade. That moment demands a response. Now, the franchise enters a crucial offseason with major questions looming over Doc Rivers and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Marc Stein, turbulence is brewing in Milwaukee, as the Bucks mull “parting or job restructuring” after a disastrous 2025–26 run. Therefore, Doc Rivers finds himself on shaky ground. Meanwhile, ex-Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins emerges as a serious contender, bringing familiarity from his 2018–19 assistant stint and a compelling return narrative. Per Stein, “Jenkins has already emerged as a likely prime candidate in Brewtown if the Bucks indeed end up launching a coaching search.”

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Imago Jan 25, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and coach Doc Rivers react against the LA Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 64-year-old Doc Rivers stepped in mid-chaos, replacing Adrian Griffin in January 2024, and the ride since has felt anything but smooth. Early sparks arrived with Damian Lillard and an In-Season Tournament triumph. However, momentum faded. Now, Rivers sits at 97–101 across roughly two-and-a-half seasons, a record that mirrors Milwaukee’s uneven journey.

Therefore, this is no longer a quiet situation in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo is sending clear signals, and Kyle Kuzma might have echoed what many fear. Meanwhile, the front office stands firm, and tension keeps rising. Therefore, with Doc Rivers under pressure, the Bucks now face defining decisions that could reshape everything around their franchise cornerstone.