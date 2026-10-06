Kyle Kuzma’s “Calm Down” Remark After 1-Point Showing vs. Timberwolves Sparks Bucks Fans’ Fury

Kyle Kuzma entered the season with a bigger role waiting for him. Milwaukee needs production from its experienced players while its younger pieces develop around them. That put the veteran forward under a brighter spotlight, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s exit. So, Bucks fans were quick to question what they saw from the 31-year-old.

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One post from Bucks fan Nathan Marzion highlighted Kyle Kuzma’s difficult night. “20 mins, 1 point, 0/6 FG, -12 I cannot do 82 more games of this guy.”

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Kuzma had seen enough. “It’s pre season calm down lol,” he responded. The message was brief, but it captured the bigger issue. Milwaukee’s preseason opener was never going to tell the full story of what this team can become. Still, the veteran forward’s performance gave fans plenty to criticize.

He finished with one point in 20 minutes. The one-time NBA champion went 0-for-6 from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts. His only point came at the free-throw line. The 31-year-old added five rebounds and one assist while avoiding a turnover, but his offensive impact was almost nonexistent. And the concern does not come completely out of nowhere.

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Kyle Kuzma was already coming off a down season. He averaged 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 69 games for Milwaukee in 2025-26. The scoring mark was his lowest since his final season with the Lakers in 2020-21, when he averaged 12.9 points. His 4.5 rebounds per game also matched the lowest mark of his career. That makes this season important for the veteran.

Kuzma is expected to shoulder more responsibility now. The Bucks no longer have Giannis to absorb possessions, create advantages and cover for offensive struggles.

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Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Myles Turner and Rollins joined Kuzma in the starting lineup. Several players were making their Milwaukee debuts, while rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament were also beginning to find their footing. Nobody looked completely comfortable. The Bucks struggled immediately.

They shot just 6-for-28 from the field in the first quarter and could not generate enough easy looks near the basket. Instead, Milwaukee leaned heavily on three-point attempts and failed to convert them. The team went 4-for-18 from beyond the arc, allowing Minnesota to build an early cushion. Yet there were positives for the Bucks.

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Rollins, before fouling out in the third quarter, scored 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Kel’el Ware finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and one block while shooting 5-for-11 from the floor. Burries played 17 minutes and recorded seven points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. Ament scored eight points and went 2-for-4 from the field. Because of their performances, Kyle Kuzma’s one-point night garnered more scrutiny on social media.

Fans not impressed with Kyle Kuzma

The first night of Milwaukee’s new reality did not go according to plan. There was little rhythm on offense. Mistakes piled up. Even Ryan Rollins left the game after taking an elbow to the face that left him bleeding. For a team trying to move forward without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was hardly the clean start anyone wanted. Kyle Kuzma soon became another talking point.

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“Yk its bad when u gotta defend yo self on twitter😂.”

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Last year, against the Pacers, in the playoffs, 22 minutes. 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists. That Game 1 performance from the 31-year-old became the first Buck since 1973 to log 20+ postseason minutes with a zero across the stat line.

Fans were quick to remind Kyle Kuzma that the low-scoring game was not just during the preseason. “u did worse in the playoffs stop tweeting and work on ya game.” Another one added, “pre season, regular season, post season don’t matter this is just u my guy.”

Another fan contrasted Kyle Kuzma’s poor outing with Luka Doncic’s 21 points for the Lakers and LaMelo Ball’s 11 points in 17 minutes for the Timberwolves to reject the “just preseason” excuse.

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“Luka got 21 points Melo got 11 in 16 mins don’t say it’s juss pre season ever again kuz pls cause there’s no reason the starting forward playin 20 mins should b 0/6 FG I fw u kuz but pls don’t say it’s juss pre season u get paid to play basketball no reason u should have 0.”

Meanwhile, one fan showed more faith in Kyle Kuzma. But that message for the 31-year-old had one condition on how he should improve. “Get off social media and lock in Kuz. You’re too talented to let it end like this.”

Judging his place in Milwaukee based on one exhibition game would be premature. Kyle Kuzma clearly sees it that way.