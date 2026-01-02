Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Injury Return Update Emerges

The Dallas Mavericks are still reeling from a shaky start to the season, and are doing their best to recover with Cooper Flagg and spurts of Anthony Davis fueling the team. For now, the only hope is the return of guard Kyrie Irving, and now, after a big update, the man himself has spoken out.

“Tribe, stay together no matter what. The Journey is the Reward🤞🏾🪶♾,” Irving posted on his X account.

There was no mention of rehab time or on-court goals in Irving’s brief message. His tone was reflective, a reminder that his public focus remains on unity, patience, and perspective, rather than rushing the process.

On the floor, the Mavericks have struggled without Irving. The team lacked a consistent playmaking option at the point guard spot, relying on undrafted players Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard. Even with decent table setters, the team still lacks the elite scoring from the guard spot that he can provide for any team, with the Mavs’ acquisition of D’Angelo Russell in the offseason falling flat.

Currently, the team sits at 13th in the West with a 12-23 record, fresh off a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. To make things worse, the Mavs have lost four in a row and seven of their last 10, despite stellar performances from Flagg lately.

All of this chatter follows a recent update from veteran NBA insider Marc Stein. On an article on his Substack page, Stein reported that “there’s no firm return date in mind,” but that his timeline is “fluid” and he could even make a return this season if all things go well. In public appearances made by Irving since his injury, he’s looked progressively better with a ball in his hands.

Previously, various sources reported that the team expects him back in January this year, with insider Marc Spears reporting:

“There’s going to be a collective decision from him, from the team, from everybody that’s close to him about whether it’s worth it for him to come back or not. He wants to be back.”

Why the Dallas Mavericks Are Willing to Wait on Kyrie Irving’s Return

Head coach Jason Kidd made it clear that Kyrie Irving’s return from injury isn’t a matter of waiting to heal, but giving him time to be the best version of himself. When talking to reporters earlier this season about the guard’s eventual return, Kidd emphasized a long-term timeline instead of rushing, adding that his game perfectly complements Flagg’s abilities.

“We just can’t wait to get Ky back at some point,” Kidd said, highlighting patience over pressure.

Irving echoed the same mindset at the Mavs‘ Media Day, framing his recovery as more than physical, focusing on how the process begins mentally. Confidence and rhythm will soon follow.

“I’m trying to be better than I was before,” Irving told the media.

He clearly signaled that the focus is squarely on returning evolved from his injury. For Dallas, that has to align with a roster that has leaned into youth, flexibility, and growth instead of short-term fixes.

Together, Kidd and Irving’s optimism points to a shared understanding within the organization. The Mavs believe that Irving’s talent will reassert itself in time, but only once the foundation is steady.