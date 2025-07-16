brand-logo
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant Throwing Players Under the Bus in Nets Controversy

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jul 16, 2025 | 2:48 PM EDT

Remember the Brooklyn Nets super team that was supposed to win it all, but failed miserably? Recently, Kevin Durant, a member of that insanely stacked roster, provided a succinct assessment of the project. The 15-time All-Star talked about how everything around the team wasn’t up to the mark. Durant cited what the Nets did wrong and what the other teams were doing right. One of the most notable complicating factors KD listed was the Nets trying to integrate Ben Simmons into the lineup.

He even talked about how Steve Nash, who coached the Brooklyn team across three seasons, “didn’t get to coach as much as I wanted to.” Although there are only a few, if any, super teams that imploded as badly as that Nets team, it seems like this was only KD’s side of what was going on behind the scenes at the time. That’s because his teammates and Mavericks star Kyrie Irving broke his silence on the matter. “lol I am gonna address this on my stream soon,” Irving tweeted.

This is a developing story… 

Did the Brooklyn Nets' super team fail because of poor management or player egos clashing?

