Kyrie Irving Delivers More Bad News for Nico Harrison After Mavs Suffer Triple Blow

March 3rd, 2025—aka the day reality slapped the Mavericks square in the face. Luka Doncic’s exit made one thing crystal clear: Kyrie Irving was the guy now. The face. The hope. The… disaster. What followed? A month-long PR meltdown, endless headlines, and enough drama to fuel a whole season of Hard Knocks: NBA Edition. Then came the cherry on top—Kyrie’s ACL injury. He went down harder than Mavs fans’ expectations the moment they saw it coming. And now, we’ve got confirmation straight from the source. How bad is it? Well, pretty bad. The kind of bad that echoes through an empty off-season.

Initial reports had Kyrie slated for a January 2026 return. At first, that felt like forever. But in recent weeks, something’s shifted—hope. Inside the Mavericks’ camp, optimism has been quietly building. Word is, he’s progressing better than expected. Trainers are encouraged, coaches are cautiously upbeat, and there’s a growing sense he might just beat the timeline. Of course, with Kyrie, it’s never just about the knee. The mental game matters just as much. Still, for a team reeling from one gut punch after another, even a flicker of light at the end of the tunnel feels like something worth believing in.

“Don’t hold your breath on that. You know what I’m saying? It doesn’t mean that I won’t be back. It’s just don’t, I don’t want to make any predictions on when I’m going to be back. I just want to be back 150,000 % better. So I’m taking my time right now to really get healthy. I’m taking my time to really get my body right, other parts of portions of my body right. And really just enjoy this recovery process, man. It’s not pretty,” said Irving the streamer.

This is a developing story…