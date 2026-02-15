Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell Take Subtle Jab at Clippers Over Chris Paul Treatment

A retirement announcement usually ends debate. Chris Paul’s did the opposite.

Within hours of the veteran guard stepping away Friday, players across the league began reacting less to his career and more to how it ended. The focus quickly shifted from celebration to discomfort.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was among the first to publicly question the situation during a Twitch stream. “He deserves his flowers. Obviously, the situation and circumstances weren’t ideal… I never want to see our legends go out like that.”

The tone mattered. Irving did not accuse anyone directly, yet he clearly referenced the months leading to Paul’s exit from the Los Angeles Clippers. The 40-year-old had signed there for a final season farewell, was sent home in December, traded on February 4, then waived by the Toronto Raptors before announcing retirement the same day.

That sequence turned what was supposed to be a send-off year into a quiet ending. Because of that, Irving hinted players around the league noticed more than what was officially said. “They tried to clean it up media-wise. Some of us are reading between the lines.” Instead of a celebratory goodbye tour, the conversation now centers on whether a Hall of Fame career received a proper exit.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell echoed the sentiment during All-Star Weekend media availability. “I think he deserved a better way to go out… for him to go out like that is definitely tough.”

Mitchell carefully avoided assigning blame. Still, his words reinforced the same theme Irving raised. The issue was not retirement itself but the circumstances around it. “I don’t know who’s right or wrong… I wish it was handled differently.”

The reaction carries weight because Paul influenced Mitchell’s own path. He credited the veteran for encouraging him to enter the NBA, making the disappointment personal rather than symbolic.

Meanwhile, multiple players around the league expressed similar feelings, creating a broader locker-room perspective. For many guards who modeled their decision-making style after Paul’s traditional point-guard approach, the ending clashed with the respect typically afforded to long-tenured stars. That explains why the criticism stayed subtle. Players praised Paul while indirectly questioning the handling of his departure rather than openly attacking a franchise.

Carmelo Anthony raises a toast honoring Chris Paul’s legacy

The attention surrounding his retirement quickly moved from statistics to relationships. Longtime friend Carmelo Anthony highlighted that side during an episode of the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast recorded with Paul present.

“Real toast to my brother… we appreciate you for what you brought to our game. Cheers!” The moment spread across social media as fans recreated the gesture. Instead of focusing on awards, the reaction centered on personal impact.

Paul’s career spanned 21 seasons after entering the league as the No. 4 pick in 2005. Across that time, he earned 12 All-Star selections and 11 All-NBA honors while mentoring multiple generations of guards. Those accomplishments explain why players reacted emotionally to the ending rather than the retirement itself.

Because of that context, the comments from Irving and Mitchell landed as a quiet defense of player legacy. Neither directly criticized the Clippers, yet both emphasized that circumstances matter for stars approaching the finish line.

Paul’s playing career is over, but the conversation he unintentionally started continues. The league now faces a familiar question: how do franchises balance roster decisions with the farewell expectations attached to iconic veterans?