Kyrie Irving Drops Major Injury Update Amid Lakers Trade Rumor

For months, Kyrie Irving’s future has been clouded by two unanswered questions: when he will return to the court and where he will play next. As speculation continues to swirl around the veteran guard’s long-term plans, Irving has finally provided the clearest indication yet about his recovery from the devastating ACL injury that abruptly ended his season.

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“I am definitely, you know, close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery. It’s been a while now. It’s been years and change. I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room. Just pushing myself to the limit, to my own limits, even if I thought I had limits. At this age, I feel like the game is slowing down, but also I’m able to do more out there, just more efficiently.”

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The update comes at a fascinating time. With Dallas preparing for a new era built around Cooper Flagg and renewed championship expectations, chatter surrounding Irving’s place in those plans has only intensified. His latest remarks, however, may have added another layer to an offseason storyline that refuses to go away.

Irving suffered the injury in March 2025 against the Sacramento Kings, underwent surgery, and missed the entire 2025-26 season. The Mavs officially announced in February 2026 that Irving would not play in 2025-26. They had already traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards and were going nowhere. But now the positive recovery news positions a potential return at training camp for the 2026-27 season, alongside Cooper Flagg boosting Dallas’ roster outlook after a year of rehab.

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Irving’s roughly 14-month recovery timeline from ACL surgery is broadly consistent with the NBA norm: most players return between 9 and 18 months after surgery. At 34, Irving has limited precedent for guards returning to star-level play after a major knee injury at that age. Irving himself dealt with a fractured kneecap in 2014-15, which sidelined him for most of a season, and he returned to All-Star form the following year, a development that team officials are likely leaning on as a positive signal.

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Even while undergoing injury rehabilitation, Kyrie Irving joined Flagg on the floor during early-season practice. And the rookie spoke extensively about how vital the veteran has been to his adjustment to the league. Their Duke connection and even the pressure of being the #1 pick made them even closer, and Flagg publicly credited Irving, stating:

“He has been there a lot for me mentally. He went through a lot of the same things I’m going through. I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him.”

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Getting Irving back on the court will allow the Mavericks to see how he fits with Cooper Flagg for the first time since selecting the forward at the top of the 2025 NBA draft. The 19-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 70 games as a rookie. Even the new President thinks the fit will work.

“I think Kyrie will fit,” Masai Ujiri said on May 20. “I’ve said it before: There’s a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg.”

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While they await the fit, the Mavericks find themselves straddling two drastically contrasting operational timelines. Kyrie Irving is 34 years old and coming off a major injury. With one guaranteed year left on his contract (plus a 2027–28 player option), his value is at a critical juncture and remains in win-now mode. But for Cooper Flagg, the Mavs need young co-stars who are on the same path.

The structural tension here is real: Irving is a ball-dominant guard who enters his prime years in the rearview mirror, while Flagg is a 19-year-old franchise cornerstone who will need multiple developmental seasons before Dallas can realistically contend.

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Pairing a 34-year-old coming off ACL surgery with a rookie on a steep learning curve creates a two-to-three-year window mismatch that no amount of locker room chemistry fully resolves.

The Mavericks are, in effect, betting that Irving can stay healthy and productive long enough for Flagg to accelerate his development – a high-risk gamble even under the most optimistic projections.

That’s why, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, multiple championship contenders are aggressively monitoring Irving’s availability.

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The Lakers trade rumors about Kyrie Irving

Rival executives are highly skeptical that a veteran ball-dominant guard can smoothly co-exist long-term with a developing roster. One such team remains the Lakers. NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that the Purple and Gold have “quietly” discussed Kyrie Irving as a potential target.

Just so you know, this report comes from a single source and is speculative, and neither the Lakers nor Irving’s camp has confirmed any formal interest.

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“Coincidentally, if James decides to exit, the Lakers, I’m told have quietly weighed the pros and cons of an incredibly volatile fallback option: a Southern California re-pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.”

This would be to reunite him with Luka Doncic if LeBron James opts out or leaves in free agency this offseason.

LeBron, who turns 42 in December, holds a player option for 2026-27 and has yet to signal his intentions publicly. Should he depart, the Lakers would face a significant void in secondary creation alongside Doncic, a gap Irving’s profile would theoretically address.

Doncic and Irving spent parts of two seasons together in Dallas, taking the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024. But recent reports from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer have heavily downplayed the likelihood of any trade materializing.

The Lakers’ front office prioritizes retaining Austin Reaves, who plays a highly similar secondary playmaker and scoring role. Adding Irving would create positional clutter in the backcourt.

Beyond the fit question, the financials are daunting: Irving is owed $82 million over the next two years, a figure that would severely constrain the Lakers’ ability to round out their roster around Doncic. Los Angeles also finished this season outside the top three in the West despite Luka’s MVP-caliber season.

It would be a huge swing for the franchise to have the assets or cap flexibility to justify such an aggressive swing on a 34-year-old recovering from a torn ACL.

But even AR is at the crossroads, considering he is set to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026–27 season. If they offer him a max contract, that would be ~$48 million, but the Lakers are hoping to close the negotiations at ~$40 million.

Do you think the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving? Let us know your thoughts.