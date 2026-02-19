Kyrie Irving Joins Bucks to Help Giannis Antetokounmpo in Proposed Trade Per ESPN Analyst

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Jason Kidd-led Dallas Mavericks announced earlier today that star player Kyrie Irving will skip the rest of the 2025-26 season. This bold decision comes after Irving prioritizes full recovery from ACL reconstruction, targeting a “1,000%” return to contend for a ring next season, according to insider Shams Charania. This will also encourage NBA teams looking for someone to make an immediate impact, and Kendrick Perkins has identified the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player and analyst is adamant that Irving needs to leave the Mavericks in the off-season, despite their rebuild around promising rookie Cooper Flagg.

“You’re talking about a team that’s in rebuild mode,” Perkins said on NBA Today. “Kyrie Irving is 32-33 years of age. Right now, a healthy Kyrie Irving is eye candy to some other teams that are knocking at the door or ‘contenders,'” Perkins said on NBA Today. “I’m looking at two teams in particular, I’m looking at the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I’m looking at the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Perkins suggested Irving keep a close eye on the Timberwolves, especially if they underachieve this season; however, he leans toward the Bucks as the better fit.

“If I’m the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyrie Irving should be on my list to try to make a phone call to the Dallas Mavericks and see what’s happening, if they’re trying to continue to build and keep that relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo,” the 2008 NBA champion added.

Irving has not played in the league since suffering an ACL injury in his left knee in March 2025 against the Sacramento Kings. He underwent surgery later that month and has been out since. Before his season-ending injury, Irving was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, with 47.3% shooting over 50 games.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one,” Irving said in his recent statement. “I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates, and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, was linked with moves away from Milwaukee as we approached trade deadline day earlier this month. NBA insiders brought up potential moves to the Golden State Warriors and even the Los Angeles Lakers. The New York Knicks were also named suitors, having reportedly approached the Bucks during last offseason. But the Greek superstar stayed put with the Bucks, offering the franchise hope in the short term.

How will Kyrie Irving complement Antetokounmpo and the Bucks?

Irving turns 34 next month, and one could argue that he is in the twilight of his career. While ACL injuries are serious, in today’s era of medical excellence, Irving is expected to make a full recovery. Zach LaVine, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kristaps Porzingis have all made successful comebacks after their respective ACL struggles.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 32 in December, can form an explosive partnership with Irving. Think about Irving’s partnerships while playing with Kevin Durant at the Brooklyn Nets, or his time playing with Luka Doncic, before he left for the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair could form a lethal pick-and-roll duo as the Greek Freak is desperate for backcourt creation amid the Bucks’ struggles this season.

Irving’s isolation scoring numbers (5.4 points per game – 5th highest in the NBA) from last season speak for themselves. He thrives off-ball as a spot-up shooter (near 40% career 3-point shooting). The Bucks have experienced stagnation in the half-court since the Damian Lillard trade, and the arrival of Irving will immediately fill that void and provide an explosive offensive outlet, while Antetokounmpo can focus on defense.

The Bucks definitely have the cap flexibility to accommodate Irving and need a star guard after recent rebuild moves. The ambition of both stars will serve as added motivation for the Bucks to pursue a potential trade.