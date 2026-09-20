Kyrie Irving Makes Major Offseason Move With Cooper Flagg & Co Amid Uncertainty Over 6’10 Star

Kyrie Irving has already taken an important step with the Dallas Mavericks before the new NBA season. The veteran guard recently brought several Mavericks players together in Los Angeles. Cooper Flagg and Dwight Powell were also part of the group.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He conducted a minicamp that gave the Mavericks an early chance to build team chemistry before training camp officially starts. Powell’s presence also makes the situation interesting because his future with Dallas is still not clear. He has spent many years with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Sports shared a clip from the Mavericks’ time in Santa Monica, California. The video showed Irving, Flagg, Powell, head coach Dusty May, and other Mavericks players spending time together before the new season.

Now, Flagg and Irving have also built a relationship away from normal team activities. Flagg spent time around Kyrie Irving last season when the veteran could not play. This gave the young player a chance to learn from Irving around the bench and at the practice facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagg’s longtime trainer Matt MacKenzie recently spoke about their relationship while talking to reporter Matt Medina.

“Obviously, they are two very high-IQ basketball players,” MacKenzie said. “I think they complement each other really well. I know that Kyrie has a ton of respect for the player that Cooper is. Just like Coach May, he wants to continue to help Cooper take that next step in his career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two players have also spent time together during the offseason. They have worked out and played pickup games together. MacKenzie said both players were excited to keep building their chemistry on the court.

This makes the Kyrie-led minicamp even more interesting. The gathering is not only about getting ready to play again. It also gives the Mavericks a chance to bring their experienced players and young talent together before the regular season starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell’s situation is different

Dwight Powell, a 35-year-old center, is expected to get a formal training camp invitation from Dallas, according to league sources cited by Marc Stein. Stein also reported that Powell joined the Mavericks during their Los Angeles minicamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell is expected to get a non-guaranteed training camp deal. The deal will reportedly include Exhibit 9 language. This type of contract can protect Dallas if Powell suffers an injury during training camp or the preseason.

His return would add another chapter to his long career with the Mavericks. Dallas acquired Powell in December 2014 after the Boston Celtics selected him with the 45th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has spent most of the last 12 seasons with Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Powell does not have a guaranteed place on the regular-season roster.

Powell averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 63 games last season. He played 14.3 minutes per game. His recent numbers have been modest. Still, the Mavericks respect him for his professionalism, hard work, and leadership.

Dallas also has a crowded roster. The team currently has 14 players on guaranteed standard contracts, as per the report by Rory Maher on Hoops Rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-year center Moussa Cisse also has a partially guaranteed deal. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if he stays on the roster on October 1. Because of this, Powell faces a difficult path to the regular-season roster unless Dallas makes a trade.

For now, the Los Angeles minicamp has given Dallas an early chance to bring its experienced players and young stars together.

Flagg and Irving are already building chemistry. Their relationship will be an important storyline around the Mavericks as the new season gets closer.