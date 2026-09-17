Kyrie Irving Publicly Calls Out ESPN After His Generous Gesture in NFL Controversy

Kyrie Irving did not need to be involved in an NFL controversy. But after Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined for honoring a young Palestinian girl, the Dallas Mavericks star made his position clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Irving offered to cover Al-Shaair’s fine after the NFL penalized him for writing Hind Rajab’s name on his eye black. However, his next message made it clear that this was about more than money. When ESPN reported the gesture, Kyrie directly responded to the network, placing the name of the young girl at the center of the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her name is HIND RAJAB 💐🌷🤞🏾🪶♾️❤️ And She was more brave than every single one of you at ESPN”

The response was personal, direct, and made it clear that Irving did not want Hind’s name reduced to a passing detail in a sports report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyrie Irving Offers to Cover Azeez Al-Shaair’s Fine

The controversy began during the Houston Texans’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 13. Al-Shaair wore “Hind Rajab” on the eye-black strips beneath his eyes during Houston’s 36–31 loss to Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three days later, reports confirmed that the NFL had fined the linebacker $11,941 for displaying the message. The league’s existing uniform and equipment rules prohibit players from displaying personal messages without prior approval.

Under Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL’s official playing rules, players are prohibited from displaying personal messages in writing or illustration unless the message has been approved by the league office.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the fine quickly drew attention beyond the NFL. Kyrie Irving responded to a post from NFL reporter Aaron Wilson about the penalty, writing:

“I’ll take care of his fine”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post, shared on September 16, was a simple offer. But it carried more weight because of what Al-Shaair had chosen to put on his face during the game.

ESPN later reported that Irving had offered to pay the $11,941 fine. However, there is no confirmation that Kyrie has actually transferred the money, that Al-Shaair accepted the offer, or that the fine has been reimbursed. For now, the confirmed detail is that Irving pledged to cover it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Was Hind Rajab?

Hind Rajab was a five-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza City who was killed in January 2024 while traveling with family members.

According to reporting from established outlets, Hind and her family were attempting to flee fighting when their vehicle came under fire in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City. Hind remained alive inside the vehicle and contacted the Palestine Red Crescent Society for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

In audio from the call, she pleaded for rescuers to come. Contact was later lost, and Hind and family members were found dead. Two Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics sent to rescue her were also killed.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remained disputed for years. On August 19, 2026, the Israeli military acknowledged for the first time that its troops had fired at the vehicle.

The IDF said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The findings of the examination indicate that IDF troops fired at a vehicle that was approaching them.”

The military also said:

“Following review of the findings and due to apparent failures in the coordination of the movement of the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance, it has been decided to initiate a criminal investigation of the incident by Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.”

That acknowledgment and investigation are important parts of the later reporting on Hind’s death. However, the statement itself did not establish that the shooting was intentional or that criminal liability had been determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Al-Shaair, writing Hind’s name on his eye black brought that story into an NFL game. For Kyrie, the name was clearly more than a detail in a news report.

Al-Shaair Has Used His Platform to Support Palestinians Before

This was not the first time Al-Shaair had used an NFL platform to express support for Palestinians.

During Houston’s 30–6 wild-card playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 12, 2026, he wore “stop the genocide” on his eye black. The NFL fined him $11,593 for violating the league’s rule against personal messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

After that fine, Al-Shaair explained why he was willing to make the statement despite knowing there could be consequences.

He said:

“I knew that that was a fine. I understood what I was doing… I was told that if I wore that in the game, I would be pulled out the game… That was the part that I was confused about… At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me… If it makes people uncomfortable, imagine how those people feel… I have no affiliation or connection to these people other than the fact that I’m a human being.”

He also previously said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“If my platform can bring even a little hope to families in Palestine, then that is what I want to use it for.”

Al-Shaair has also used the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative to support the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. Reports document his involvement with the organization during his time with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and with the Texans in later seasons.

The initiative allows players to highlight approved causes through custom cleats. That history helps explain why Al-Shaair’s latest message was consistent with his previous public actions.

There has been no verified public statement from Al-Shaair explaining the September tribute or responding to the fine.

Kyrie Has Also Made His Support Public

Irving’s response did not come out of nowhere. He has previously used public appearances and social media to express support for Palestinians.

One of the clearest examples came during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, when he wore a “PRESS” shirt dedicated to journalists in Gaza. The shirt carried the message:

“Dedicated to our beloved journalists in Gaza showing the world the truth”

Reports identified the shirt as a tribute to journalists covering the conflict, many of whom had been killed.

That makes Kyrie’s latest post part of a wider pattern of public support. Still, the immediate story remains his response to ESPN after offering to cover Al-Shaair’s fine.

The money brought attention to the NFL controversy. But Kyrie’s follow-up made his focus unmistakable.

He wanted people to remember Hind Rajab’s name.