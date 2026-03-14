Kyrie Irving Puts Billionaire Sam Altman on Blast for Business Plan

From play tracking to reviewing calls to using AI to prepare the fixture schedule, the NBA has started to view itself in a different light recently. However, while Commissioner Adam Silver continues to integrate technology into the game, Kyrie Irving has different thoughts, especially with OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, revealing his plans for the future of artificial intelligence.

The Dallas Mavericks star, who is currently undergoing rehab for the ACL injury he suffered last season, took to X to vent his frustration. This reaction came after Altman spoke about intelligence being a utility in the future on Wednesday with OpenAI board member and Global Infrastructure Partner CEO Adebayo Ogunlesi at the BlackRock US Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C.

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“Fundamentally, our business and the business of every other model provider is going to look like selling tokens,” Altman said. “They may work super hard, spend tens of millions, hundreds of millions, someday billions of dollars on a single problem that’s really valuable… But we see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter.”

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“FOH,” Irving wrote, retweeting the clip. The Mavericks point guard’s post was an abbreviation for the text slang, “f— outta here.” It goes without saying that Kyrie Irving isn’t a big fan of buying intelligence from a meter like water or electricity. And this isn’t the first time the veteran star has been vocal about his opinions about something off the court.

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Previously, Irving has used his social platform to talk about multiple issues, ranging all the way from racial issues to humanitarian aid and international conflicts. It seems now, the capitalization of intelligence is something he wants to get out of the system. Nonetheless, while Kyrie Irving thinks about the future of the world, his own future on the court hangs in the balance.

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Insider clears the air around Kyrie Irving’s future with the Mavs

While Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving continues to work hard in rehab, the landscape of Dallas basketball has changed drastically. The departure of Anthony Davis has started a full-scale roster rebuild around rookie Cooper Flagg. Amid this, many are starting to wonder whether the point guard fits the new mold or not, especially with the Mavs possessing a first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Even though many believe that this might prompt the new management to maybe ship Irving, The Athletic’s Christian Clarke thinks that might not be the case after all. “Assuming Kyrie Irving wants to be with the Mavericks next season — and I have no reason to believe otherwise — I think he’ll be back,” he wrote in his latest piece around the point guard’s future.

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Imago Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Clarke pointed out that Dallas cannot tank for another season, as they owe their 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets. This means they have to be good next season, and doing that with a rookie point guard might not be ideal. More so, because of their current offensive struggles. We mean, we all have already witnessed Flagg at the one because of the same.

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So, even if the Mavericks hit gold with their pick this summer, they’ll need Kyrie Irving to lead the lines. Having multiple ball handlers will only help their cause. While Irving can get those starting reps, the rookie guard could come off the bench as an impact player. At the same time, the veteran can develop the Mavs future star.

This means Dallas needs to bring back Irving at all costs. Now, whether he’ll remain the player he was before sustaining this massive injury or not? Well, if he can perform like his old self quickly enough, Cooper Flagg and the rest of the Mavericks’ core will pose a huge problem for the rest of the league next season and might even finally emerge as contenders.