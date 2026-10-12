Kyrie Irving Returns After 586 Days, Raynaud Avoids Major Injury, Kessler Nears Lakers Debut and More

On January 9, 2022, Klay Thompson finally returned to the court after 941 days away from the NBA. The Golden State Warriors guard had torn his left ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals before suffering a torn Achilles in November 2020. Facing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center, Thompson was supposed to ease back into action. Coach Steve Kerr had planned for him to catch the ball and pass it on during the opening possession. Thompson had other ideas. He drove to the basket and finished a layup, giving the home crowd an early reason to erupt.

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Kerr later admitted, “He wasn’t shy, was he? Not that we would ever expect Klay to be shy. I drew up the first play not for him but for him to catch it and move it on. I should have known better.” Thompson finished with 17 points in 20 minutes during a 96-82 win. The performance did not erase the injuries that had kept him away, but it gave the Warriors a first look at their shooting guard back in action. Almost five years later, another star guard has reached a similar milestone, and his return offers a reminder of what the NBA preseason can and cannot tell us.

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Kyrie Irving returned to game action on October 11, 2026, scoring 17 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets in Macao, China. Reflecting on his opening basket, Irving said, “Grateful that Dusty called the first play for me. Had my mind made up, just to attack.” Mavericks coach Dusty May was impressed by what he saw, describing Irving as “an artist” and “a jazz musician” before admitting he had not expected the guard to play so well after such a long absence. Irving’s return was the weekend’s clearest sign of progress, but the other developments offered a reminder that getting back on the court is only the beginning of the preseason story.

Kyrie Irving Makes His Long-Awaited Return

Beyond the scoring, Irving showed encouraging ball security, finishing with three assists, two rebounds and no turnovers in just under 22 minutes. It was a promising first outing, but the bigger test lies ahead. Dallas needs to see how he handles heavier minutes, builds his conditioning and responds to the demands of a full regular-season schedule.

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The road back had been longer than the original injury alone suggested. Irving tore his left ACL on March 3, 2025, and underwent surgery. A Grade 2 calf strain in December 2025 then interrupted his rehabilitation, adding another setback to an already lengthy recovery. He ultimately missed the entire 2025–26 season.

His return also gave fans their first chance to see him play alongside Cooper Flagg, Dallas’ reigning Rookie of the Year. Flagg found Irving with a full-court pass for a transition layup in the second quarter. Later, after Flagg blocked Amen Thompson, Irving finished the ensuing break with a pull-up three-pointer. Those two plays offered an early glimpse of how the pair might work together.

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For Dallas, the next challenge is turning this encouraging return into something sustainable. Irving still needs to build his conditioning and prove he can handle a regular-season workload. The Mavericks have reason to be optimistic, but Sacramento had a far more worrying moment to process after a knee injury on Saturday.

Maxime Raynaud Gets Encouraging News After Knee Injury

The Sacramento Kings received some relief after Maxime Raynaud injured his right knee during their October 10 preseason game against the Warriors. With 2:32 remaining in the second quarter, Raynaud collided with Stephen Curry while setting a screen. He went down in pain and needed assistance leaving the court.

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An MRI confirmed a right patellar subluxation, and the Kings announced that he would be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. That is a checkpoint, not a confirmed return date. With Domantas Sabonis established as Sacramento’s starting center, the Kings will need to assess their backup options while waiting for a clearer picture of Raynaud’s recovery.

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The 7-foot-1 center is coming off a strong rookie season, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 74 games while shooting 57.1% from the field. He also earned a place on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. His production makes his availability worth watching, even if the full extent of the impact on Sacramento’s rotation remains unclear.

Walker Kessler Moves Closer to Lakers Debut

Kessler returned to full practice participation on October 11, but that did not confirm his availability for the Lakers’ October 13 preseason game against Golden State. His practice return was an encouraging step, and coach JJ Redick had indicated that Kessler could see game action during the week. The Lakers still needed to confirm when he would suit up.

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Kessler’s arrival in Los Angeles carries considerable expectations. The Lakers acquired him from the Utah Jazz in a July sign-and-trade and signed him to a four-year, $130 million contract. His shot-blocking and rebounding could give the Lakers a stronger defensive presence alongside Luka Dončić, allowing their perimeter defenders to apply pressure with more support behind them.

His previous shoulder injury is also worth keeping separate from the current issue. Kessler played only five games for Utah in 2025–26 before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left shoulder. The current pinkie injury is a separate issue, not evidence that the shoulder problem has returned.

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The Lakers’ priority now is to get Kessler comfortable with his new teammates and systems without rushing his return. His preseason debut would give the coaching staff an early look at how he fits into the rotation. Golden State, meanwhile, has already secured one young player’s future with a major contract extension.

Brandin Podziemski Secures $110 Million Warriors Extension

The Warriors agreed to a five-year, $110 million fully guaranteed extension with Brandin Podziemski on October 10, securing the guard’s future before he could enter restricted free agency next summer. The deal includes a mutual option for 2031–32 and a trade kicker, with the extension beginning in 2027–28 at a reported salary of $18.9 million.

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Podziemski’s case for the investment includes both production and availability. He averaged career highs of 13.8 points and 3.7 assists last season, along with 5.1 rebounds per game, while appearing in all 82 regular-season games. He also shot 37.1% from three-point range, giving Golden State a dependable contributor who can score, handle the ball, and help on the glass.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. explained the team’s decision: “We’re thrilled to get an extension done with Brandin prior to the deadline. Brandin has continued to improve and expand his game since he entered the league as a mid-first round pick, and we think his upward trajectory will only continue. He’s a durable, skilled, two-way player that makes our team better each time he takes the court.”

The extension settles Podziemski’s contract question before the season begins and gives Golden State a clearer picture of its long-term plans. The Warriors are investing in a young contributor who has shown he can stay available and help in several areas of the game. That commitment offers some stability, even as the team faces a separate question over its frontcourt.

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Kristaps Porziņģis Remains Out Indefinitely

Porziņģis missed Golden State’s training camp in Hawaii and remains out indefinitely with an unspecified health issue. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. confirmed the situation, but the Warriors have not publicly identified the cause or provided a return timeline.

Porziņģis previously disclosed that he had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, during the 2025–26 season. However, the Warriors have not connected that diagnosis to his current absence. Without confirmation, the two should be treated as separate matters.

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His absence leaves Golden State with another frontcourt question to manage, particularly as the team accounts for Al Horford’s workload. Until Porziņģis returns, the Warriors will need to find the right combination of available players to cover his minutes.

The Preseason’s Biggest Question Is Still Ahead

Klay Thompson’s return in 2022 showed why the first game back can mean so much after a long recovery. Irving’s return offered Dallas a similar moment of relief, while Raynaud’s injury and Porziņģis’ continued absence showed how quickly preseason optimism can give way to fresh uncertainty. Kessler’s progress and Podziemski’s extension added two different kinds of encouragement, but neither settled every question facing his team.

That is what makes this stretch of preseason more revealing than a collection of box scores and roster updates. These developments show what teams still need to learn about availability, depth and readiness before opening night. Irving has made it back to the court. Now Dallas needs to find out whether he can stay there when the games start to count.