Kyrie Irving’s Clutch Shot to Kobe vs Shaq: 5 Best NBA Christmas Games of All Time

A tradition that was started in 1947 continues to produce exciting moments for the fans even now. Your favorite superstars have left their mark on Christmas Day Games. Take the LeBron James and Stephen Curry rivalry, despite facing each other countless times, last year on Christmas, the Lakers vs Warriors game averaged 7.76 million viewers and peaked at 8.32 million. Just another tale for the history books. So we look at 5 of the best games played on Christmas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

1. Cavaliers vs Warriors — 2016

The 2016 Finals produced a seismic change. Coming off a historic NBA Finals, where the Cavs came back from 3-1 down to win the title, the Warriors added Kevin Durant as a free agent. So, everyone was waiting for this matchup. The last two years’ finals rematch with KD now in Warriors colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, LeBron said, “It lived up to what everyone wanted it to.” And it certainly did. The Cavs were down by 14 points in the fourth quarter with 9:34 remaining on the clock. Then, after a furious comeback, Kyrie Irving’s turnaround jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left put the Cavs up 109-108. It was a painful reminder to GSW of what Irving had done just months ago in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State had set up a game-winning chance for Durant, but he stumbled as Richard Jefferson applied enough pressure. KD led all scorers with 36 points, but could only watch helplessly as time expired and the Cleveland fans roared to celebrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

James scored 31 points with a season-high 13 rebounds, and Irving added 25 points with his seven steals still being a single-game record on Christmas Day. This loss ignited a fire as the Warriors equaled their 2014–15 regular-season record of 67–15. Not to forget, at the end of the season, they were NBA champions once again, beating the Cavaliers 4-1 in the Finals.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Lakers vs Heat — 2004

What fans want on Christmas is top teams and top players battling each other. The 2004 Christmas game featuring the Lakers and the Heat had exactly that. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal faced each other for the first time after a messy breakup. The duo had led the Lakers to a three-peat at the turn of the century, but internal conflicts between the two stars reached a boiling point in 2004, with Shaq eventually getting shipped off to Miami. His return to Staples Center was more dramatic than ever. “He’s a Corvette, I’m a brick wall,” O’Neal said before the game.

Fans got what they wanted. The Heat would prevail 104-102 in OT. Kobe Bryant’s game-high 42 points weren’t enough as the Lakers superstar was held scoreless in overtime, missing three shots, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It wasn’t a smooth end for O’Neal either. The Big Aristotle had 24 points and 11 rebounds but was on the bench after fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was young Dwyane Wade’s contribution of 29 points and 10 assists that was enough for the team to win in overtime. After the game, both Shaq and Kobe downplayed their rivalry. “I knew there was a lot of talk about the brick wall and all that, but I think that was kind of just to hype the game. Hopefully, this is all behind us now.”

O’Neal said after the game, “I’m over it. It’s old news to me.” But for fans, this was the ultimate showdown between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Knicks vs Bulls — 1986

No list can be truly complete without the inclusion of His Airness. MJ was in the midst of an incredible individual season in which he would average 37.1 points per game (the highest of his career). Then, in his first-ever Christmas Day game, he faced the Knicks and long-time rival Patrick Ewing. They met as high school recruits, and their basketball rivalry started during their college years. Big Pat was the star for the Georgetown Hoyas, while Jordan ran the show for the UNC Tar Heels.

They even had the epic National Championship game in which MJ introduced himself to the basketball world. The Christmas Game in 1986 was another instance of stamping his authority. Before the game, when asked about competing with his buddy, MJ promised a memorable moment. “I’m going to dunk it in his face.”

Jordan scored a game-high 30 points (10-28 FG), and he also had six steals and five assists. But the Knicks star got the last laugh as he contributed with a monster double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds for the 86-85 victory. But the biggest shot he hit that night was the one with time expiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a missed jumper by Trent Tucker, Ewing rebounded the shot and threw up a 10-foot jumper, a buzzer-beater that gave New York the win. Some fans stormed the court after the game and got to rub shoulders with the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Lakers vs Celtics — 2008

It was the rematch of the previous season’s NBA Finals, where the Celtics ran riot with a 39-point blowout in a decisive Game 6. A dejected Kobe Bryant walked off the TD Garden as confetti rained from the rafters. In classic Black Mamba manner, he took the loss to his heart and was ready by December 2008 when the two teams clashed. The two historic rivals were having a great season by that point.

The Boston franchise, led by the Big 3 of Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett, was 27-2 and was unbeaten in 19 games. Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold franchise, led by Bryant and Pau Gasol, was 24-4. Kobe and Gasol were instrumental in the 92-83 victory for the Lakers, and it was also their head coach, Phil Jackson’s 1,000th win, the fastest head coach to do so, and the sixth at the time to hit that mark.

Despite the loss, Paul Pierce had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Kevin Garnett had 22 points and nine rebounds. The clash resulted in a back-and-forth battle, with three of the game’s nine ties in the fourth quarter alone. Gasol scored seven unanswered points, breaking an 81-81 tie, and gave the Lakers the lead for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThrowbackHoops (@throwbackhoops) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kobe finished the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, and Pau added 20 points, including nine in the fourth. This win was enough to stop the Celtics’ momentum, as the Boston franchise lost seven of its next 10 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers went on to win their 15th title that season.

5. Mavs-Suns — 2023

The Suns thought double-teaming Luka Doncic would be enough for the win. But the then-Dallas Mavericks star picked them apart to set up easy baskets en route to a 128-114 win. He had 50 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks– the first player to reach all those totals in an NBA game. There was more history to be made. While dropping 50, he became the fourth player to score 50 or more points in a Christmas Day game, joining Bernard King (60 in 1984), Wilt Chamberlain (59 in 1961), and Rick Barry (50 in 1966).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Dončić Fan Page (@legendaryluka) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Slovenian also eclipsed 10,000 career points in the first quarter to reach the milestone in 358 career games, seventh fastest in NBA history. The Mavericks were successful in limiting the effectiveness of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, holding them to 25 combined shots. This was another chapter in their rivalry.

Luka continued making history, as he led the Mavs to their first Finals since 2011, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

Honorable mentions

1995 Magic-Rockets, Finals rematch, and Penny Hardaway’s game-winner

With the score tied 90-90 and just 3.1 seconds remaining, Penny Hardaway called game. He drained a 6-foot jumper over the outstretched arms of Robert Horry to seal the victory for the Magic. This Christmas Day matchup was highly anticipated as a rematch of the previous season’s NBA Finals, in which the Rockets had swept the Magic. Hardaway’s winning shot came after Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon lost control of the ball while attempting a hook shot.

1984 Knicks-Nets (Bernard King’s record-breaking performance and his bitter feelings)

How can we end the list without King’s scoring explosion? He reigned with 60 points for the New York Knicks against the New Jersey Nets, which remains the highest single-game point total on the holiday. Even though the Knicks lost 120-114, Bernard King’s offensive powers and individual brilliance are still remembered fondly. But the 69-year-old has other feelings.

The memory of that game is not as delightful for King. “Whether I scored 15 points or 60 in a game, the bottom line was: Did we win?” he said. “Scoring 60 points may take on an added flavor, especially after many years, because it’s still so memorable for so many people, but at that moment, I felt total dejection.” He concluded the night with 60 points, seven rebounds, and fou assists in 41 minutes. Winning the scoring title that season was no consolation for missing the playoffs.