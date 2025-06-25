Kyrie Irving’s Decision Offers Nico Harrison $5.7M Relief as Mavs Star’s Future Plan Revealed

“Even just being in Dallas — it’s been up and down, so to say, in terms of the circumstances and situations — but we’ve been doing our best. I’ve been doing my best. I’m one of the leaders on the team, so I’ve got to stay stoic, stay poised, ready for the moment, ready to articulate what’s going on, and be ready to move forward” said Kyrie Irving during a recent interview on NBA TV. For the NBA star to say this, meant that he was planning a long-term future with the franchise. Not an easy thing to do when the same team traded off his ‘hermano’, aka the squad’s best player, and caused it to end up as the 10th seed on the points chart. However, amid some good draft news, things are changing for the franchise. This might have compelled Irving to make his commitment to the team crystal clear in ink.

Shams Charania recently reported that the 9x NBA All-Star will be declining his $43 million player option. Instead, he will sign a 3-year, $119 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks! The new contract will give him a player option in the 2027-28 season. The signing does more than allow the Mavs front office to keep a star player within their circle. As NBA reporter Bobby Marks highlighted, it will also likely give Dallas the flexibility to use their $5.7M tax midlevel exception. Things would have been different if Irving had instead opted in, and the Mavs would have been a second apron team. In that case, the exception would not have been available unless a trade took place.

This is a developing story.