Kyrie Irving Sends 5-Word Message as Massive Tsunami Warning Hit Hawaii, LA

Sirens blared along the West Coast on Tuesday as Los Angeles issued a tsunami advisory following a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia. The quake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, forcing evacuations in Hawaii and setting off alerts for coastal areas in California, including Los Angeles. Officials urged residents to leave beaches, marinas, and harbors immediately, warning of potentially dangerous currents and unpredictable surges. While there are no evacuation orders for inland areas, the coastline remains on high alert as emergency services monitor the situation closely.

Amid the chaos and uncertainty, NBA champion Kyrie Irving offered a moment of calm. In a brief but powerful message shared with his followers, Irving simply said, “Peace on Earth is possible.” The five-word statement stood out in contrast to the growing anxiety spreading across the coast. While officials continue to assess the risks, his message resonated deeply with fans and followers alike, offering a sense of grounding when the earth itself seemed anything but.

Kyrie Irving has always been open about his faith. Back in 2021, he posted on X, “All praises to God (Allah) for keeping me safe out there on that court… I give all the glory to you God (Allah).” He’s not just about words either—Kyrie even observed Ramadan during the NBA season, fasting during daylight hours while still playing games. It’s a deep part of who he is, and he doesn’t shy away from showing it.

While Kyrie Irving often shares words of calm and faith with his followers, he recently made headlines for his comments about Bill Gates owning American land and water. Known for his past takes on vaccines and even the shape of the Earth, Kyrie’s views always get people talking. This time, though, he turned the spotlight on one of the richest men in the world.

Kyrie Irving’s viral claim: Does Bill Gates really own U.S. land and water?

So, Kyrie Irving was on Twitch recently, just talking, when he dropped a line that got people buzzing again. “I still think that it’s weird that the Gates family, Bill Gates, owns a lot of the land in North Dakota. I think that’s weird. He owns majority of the water in the United States, I think that’s weird,” he said casually. Now, if you’ve followed Kyrie before, you know this isn’t his first eyebrow-raising comment. But this one had folks pulling out maps, water rights laws, and, well, a whole lot of facts.

Let’s start with the land part—because there’s some truth there. In 2022, Gates bought 2,100 acres in North Dakota through a company tied to him, Red River Trust. This sparked controversy, but the sale got legal approval. Overall, Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the U.S., with around 275,000 acres spread across multiple states. That sounds huge—and it is—but it still adds up to only about 0.03% of the country’s farmland. Gates even cleared the air once, saying, “I own less than 1/4000 of the farmland in the U.S. I have invested in these farms to make them more productive and create more jobs.”

As for the water claim—that Bill Gates owns a majority of the water in the U.S.? That one’s a stretch. No one actually owns most of the water here. But author Seamus Bruner did note that when Gates buys land, “he is also buying the rights to water below ground.” So, he’s definitely got an eye on resources that come with the land, including water access for farming. But owning water outright? That’s not how the U.S. system works. Water rights are a tangled web of state and federal rules, public trust laws, and utility controls. So yeah—Kyrie may have meant it as just “for information purposes only,” but it’s clear the reality is way more layered.