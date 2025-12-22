Kyrie Irving Takes Action Against Nicki Minaj After Appearance With Erika Kirk

Kyrie Irving is an absolute “can’t do without” player for every franchise he’s played for. However, his off-court controversies often take the spotlight. The Dallas Mavericks star has yet to make a comeback on the hardwood floor following the ACL injury. But that seems like the least important after Kai’s latest move with rap artist Nicki Minaj.

According to NBA Alerts, the X account that deals with the NBA stars and coaches’ social media handles, the 33-year-old has unfollowed Nicki Minaj on X on Monday. Why did Irving take such a step? Reports say that the Mavericks star allegedly unfollowed the rapper after she made an appearance on a Turning Point event alongside Erika Kirk.

Under the bright lights of AmericaFest, the rapper stepped into the political arena. On Sunday, Nicki Minaj revealed a striking shift. This time, she voiced support for President Donald Trump, even though her earlier opposition stemmed from concerns over immigration policies.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj said at the event. “I don’t even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact.”

Moreover, she turned her attention to Vice President Vance, praising him as a guiding figure for young men. However, the moment briefly swerved when she misspoke onstage and used an unexpected term while referring to him.

Coming back to Kyrie Irving, he found support from his fans. Usually, even the slightest shift in the NBA’s fiber causes immeasurable ripples for the veteran guard. However, this time, “W Kyrie” and “He knows ball” flooded NBA Alert’s comment section.

And as it stands, most fans are hoping for Irving to return to the floor as soon as possible. But here’s the thing: the Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd, made some interesting revelations about the same.

Will the fans see Kyrie Irving on the floor this season?

Patience is the name of the game in Dallas as Kyrie Irving works his way back from ACL surgery. For now, his return remains penciled in for early 2026, though clarity is still elusive. Meanwhile, Jason Kidd addressed Irving’s progress, offering measured optimism while keeping expectations carefully grounded.

“There’s no schedule still,” Kidd told. “He’s still doing the things he’s supposed to… His spirits, he’s in a good place. He’s rehabbing… That’s the only update I can really give you, he’s in a good place, and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to.” For now, Irving has no confirmed return timeline. Still, the Mavericks remain quietly optimistic. They believe his comeback will unfold sometime during the 2025-2026 season.

Imago Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On the court or off the same, Kyrie Irving remains the center of attention. He’s certainly collecting praise from his fans for unfollowing Nicki Minaj. But the primary focus is still his return. The NBA community just can’t wait to see him play alongside Cooper Flagg. And yes, it’s only a matter of time before the grand union happens.