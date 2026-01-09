Kyrie Irving Teases Early Return for Mavs Despite Injury Reports Ruling Him Out for 2026

brand-logo
Kyrie Irving’s status has been one of the biggest storylines of an otherwise disappointing season for the Dallas Mavericks. With Anthony Davis slowly returning to shape and rookie #1 pick Cooper Flagg bouncing back from a tough start to the season, Irving is the only remaining piece of the puzzle. Now, he has seemingly dropped a hint towards his return.

Before the Mavericks face off against the Utah Jazz, Irving was seen putting in some work on the floor with Mavs assistant Phil Handy. His handle looked tight as usual, and he was swishing jumpers, looking like his pre-injury self. If this version were the one the Mavs got, it would surely propel them into the playoffs, but some reports suggest that his return may be in jeopardy.

According to Mavs insider Tim MacMahon, who made an appearance on Howdy Partners, Irving is unlikely to return before this year’s trade deadline, on February 5th. He went on to add that he’s not even sure Irving can return this season, which would make this year a sort of filler season as Davis and Irving come back to their pre-injury selves.

This is a developing story.

