“Kyrie Wanted to Beat LeBron”: NBA Champion Makes Shocking Claim on Cavs Controversy

Unhappy with LeBron James’ leadership or disgruntled with the Cavaliers’ front office. These were some of the reported reasons for Kyrie Irving requesting a trade away from Cleveland. But his former teammate shared the mindset that led to Kai’s exit.

In his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Iman Shumpert isn’t questioning Kyrie Irving’s decision to leave the Cavs. Nor did he blame LeBron James for the apparent fallout.”If you know Kyrie, he’s a Kobe guy. Kyrie wanted to beat LeBron. And that’s okay,” stated Shumpert, who was part of the 2016. “Kyrie is like, ‘The only way I can be crowned the best is to beat the best. I’ve got to go head-to-head with you. I can’t team up with you.’

For people not to understand that and say, ‘He should’ve put his pride aside’ — why? What’s wrong with that? LeBron is great. Kyrie wanted to beat him. He wanted people to be able to say he beat LeBron on the biggest stage. As a competitor, what’s wrong with that?”

In 2017, Irving stunned the entire NBA after it was revealed that he requested a trade. It was surprising since Kai and James just led the franchise to three consecutive Finals appearances, including Cleveland’s historic first title a year ago. But Kyrie simply wanted to move and beat LeBron. Shumpert witnessed firsthand as the franchise fell apart when Kyrie Irving forced a trade to the Celtics.

Another important factor that is often overlooked is that LeBron only came to the Cavaliers again because of Kai. Before his return for the second time, the franchise had handed the keys to Kyrie. In the years before LeBron’s arrival, he was the only hope for the Cavaliers and was treated like an MVP because of it. When LeBron arrived, all that changed.

Irving didn’t leave the Cavaliers because he hated LeBron. He left because he wanted to do his own thing and build his legacy, not be a second option.

Another reason that motivated Kyrie Irving to leave the Cavaliers

It’s been 8 years since the exit, and both stars have said their piece. In hindsight, Irving admitted that he didn’t have the maturity required to handle things when James returned to the Cavaliers in 2014. However, his thought process to leave the Cavs also stemmed from the betrayal by the front office.

“[Leaving] was inevitable,” Irving said for ESPN in 2018. “I could feel it. I didn’t feel the need to say anything because I knew the truth, and so did they. They didn’t want me there.” A month before Irving asked out, he discovered that the team had explored trading him in June 2017. Once Kai’s exit became official, it even led to LeBron James’ departure.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the four-time MVP was convinced to stay in Cleveland until the infamous trade request of Kyrie Irving happened in the 2017 offseason. “I think LeBron intended to stay in Cleveland and then the Kyrie Irving thing blew up,” said Brian Windhorst. “And that was in 2017. LeBron decided before his last year that he was going to be done in Cleveland.”

Both players had some friction, but those wounds have been closed. Kyrie Irving’s efforts to win after moving from Bron didn’t yield the same result. His goal to win another championship came close in the 2024 NBA Finals.