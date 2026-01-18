LA Cops Announce Final Decision on Puka Nacua’s Brother for Stealing Lakers Player’s Car

What began as a startling arrest tied to NFL connections now appears headed for a reversal. A month after Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s brother, Samson, and Trey Rose were taken into custody for allegedly stealing Adou Thiero’s SUV, investigators believe the case may have been a serious mistake. The LA County Sheriff’s Department told NBC Investigates on Thursday that new findings have cast doubt on the original accusations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The confusion started when Samson took the BMW SUV from a valet, believing it to be his brother’s, who also owns the same model and color of BMW as Thiero’s, just a year or two older. Later, Samson picked up Rose from another location, who also had no clue that the car was not Puka Nacua‘s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion began with a simple report. Thiero told law enforcement his car had been taken from a parking lot while he tracked its location through an app on his phone. When the vehicle was found parked on Sunset Boulevard, police arrested Samson Nacua and Trey Rose on theft charges. They were released in December, and those charges have since been dropped, bringing the episode to a quiet close.

Samson Nacua’s attorneys, Jason Lampert and Michael Goldstein, released a statement … stating, “This matter arose from a misunderstanding involving a vehicle and was promptly dismissed after reviews by the LAPD’s Office. The case is now closed.”

However, it is not known how Samson got the wrong vehicle from the valet, but understanding the mistake, Thiero was quick to take down the case, clearing the duo of their charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie suffered an excruciating MCL injury

The Los Angeles Lakers started 2026 with a grim announcement as their rookie forward Adou Thiero is sidelined with a right MCL sprain and will be out for four weeks at least before getting re-evaluated by the team doctors. The Purple and Gold were extremely cautious with Thiero, and they only introduced him to the NBA once they believed he was ready for the big league. The former Arkansas forward was drafted by the Lakers as the 36th overall pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There’s no clarity on how he sustained an injury to his right knee, but he needs to tread carefully as he underwent left knee surgery ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. He even missed the Summer League, the preseason, and the start of the regular season. He has appeared in 15 games, averaging just 5.8 minutes, 1.3 points, and 1.2 rebounds.

The Lakers upgraded a couple of draft picks to secure the 6-foot-7 forward despite knowing of his knee surgery, as they believed in the youngster’s potential. Thiero was gradually securing consistent minutes in the Lakers’ rotation as JJ Redick is desperately seeking more athleticism and defensive attributes. However, his recent injury has hindered his progress.

Overall, the Lakers have suffered incessant injury problems with the likes of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Adou Thiero, Jaxson Hayes, Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and LeBron James, who have all missed games due to injuries this season.