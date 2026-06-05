LA Insider Reveals Austin Reaves’ Stance on Next Contract Amid Lakers Free Agency

Austin Reaves is demanding a max contract that the Los Angeles Lakers may not be able to afford. With Luka Doncic on the roster, the Lakers cannot afford to waste this championship window. However, the team has very little room for error with several contributors, including Doncic’s co-star, Reaves, entering free agency. Amid this uncertainty, the latest update on Reaves’ stance on the contract situation has placed the Lakers in a tough spot.

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“He stands to make five years, $241 million from the Lakers if they offer him that deal, ” NBA Insider Brad Turner said on Austin Reaves’ contract situation on SportsNet. “Or if he goes to a team like Chicago or a team like Brooklyn, he can get four years, $178 million,” Turner said. “Those teams will kind of lurk around, but based on what I understand, what I keep hearing, Austin wants the max.”

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While the LA side could afford such a deal, given their cap space, Turner raised a harder question: Will Reaves take less to stay home?

“Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I’m not so sure about that. Maybe he does, but maybe his reps don’t want to,” said Turner. This situation has put the Purple & Gold in a delicate spot.

Reaves is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Reaves and Doncic have formed instant chemistry. The 2025-26 season has established him as one of the league’s most productive guards. Most importantly, the combination helped Luka produce his second-best scoring season, averaging 33.5 ppg.

The numbers are undeniable: Reaves and Doncic form the backcourt the Lakers must build around. In 273 minutes together without LeBron James on the floor, the duo posted a 127.2 offensive rating and a 108 defensive rating, resulting in an impeccable plus-19.3 net rating, before injuries could disrupt everything. It’s the best net rating the franchise has posted since 2021.

With the duo on the floor, the team played faster, generated better offense, and improved defensively. But the team needs a better supporting cast to make all this work. The Lakers also face free agency decisions on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes. Above all, the team is in dire need to fix their frontcourt with DeAndre Ayton not living up to his expectations.

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A max deal for Reaves would handcuff the Lakers’ ability to build a supporting cast. While Reaves, coming off his best season, has the leverage to bargain for a max, the Lakers also have a reason to convince him for a hometown deal. Notably, Reaves played only 51 games due to an oblique strain, limiting his availability.

So, the question is…

Will Austin Reaves take less?

A few days ago, another report suggested such a possibility. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus projected that Austin Reaves would settle for a 4-year $156.8 million deal.

A deal that would save the Lakers from offseason drama. Especially with the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the market, the LA side can have bigger aspirations. And also re-sign their supporting cast.

However, this situation may emerge as a challenge for the Lakers, with other teams actively showing interest in Reaves. According to multiple reports, teams like the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets have emerged as potential suitors.

While for the Bulls and Nets, Reaves could act as a value addition, for the Jazz, he has emerged as the missing piece. With the 2026 draft second pick in hand and assets like Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ace Bailey, on the other hand, Austin Reaves will boost the team further.

Importantly, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Jazz have interest in roping in the seasoned guard.

The Lakers, now, have a crucial decision to make. Should they protect their dream duo at the cost of supporting cast, or reconstruct a championship-caliber team with the available cap space?